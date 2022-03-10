news, local-news,

Disappointed that our Club's International Women's Day major event had been cancelled, it was decided that we would celebrate Aussie fashion designers at the March meeting. Although IWD is a call to action to empower women, it is also a global celebration of women's achievements (social, economic, cultural, political). Members enjoyed a presentation, from Wendy Neville, which honoured the many Australian women of fashion. Names such as Carla Zampatti, Jenny Kee, Leona Edmiston, Lisa Ho, Anthea Crawford, Collette Dinnigan, etc and their histories were discussed, and several of our members were brave enough to model some of the clothes from previous decades. BABIES, BOOKS, and BRAINS and the QUE CLUB At our March meeting, we were particularly favoured by a presentation from Barbie Bates AOM who is the Executive Director of Paint the Town REaD Ltd. Accompanying Barbie were the NSW Co-ordinator, Robyne Harrison, local co-ordinator, Shonel Redfern, and the founder, Rhonda Brain AOM. Barbie's presentation included details of how a baby's brain grows in utero, and then continues to grow rapidly during the first 3-4 years of life. In fact, the first 1000 days of a child's life shape their development and wellbeing. The biggest growth of a baby's brain is from birth to 12 months/2yrs old. Reading, talking, singing, drawing, playing with children every day from birth supports their early brain development and prepares our children for reading and writing at school. Barbie reminded us that the birthplace of Paint the Town REaD was Parkes, and that there are amazing developments and initiatives which continue to spread the word, for example: . This year it is expected that 100 towns in all 6 states will participate in Paint the Town REaD . 'Books for Bubs in Preemie Wards' - so that parents, who can't hold their preemie, can read to their baby and establish a bond . Chief Inspector of Blacktown Police station places pre-loved books in the waiting room and in every patrol car because he noticed that this helped children's stress levels drop, especially important in police responses to domestic violence. . A study in Western Sydney University had 2nd trimester mums read a book to their babies for a week, they then placed a foetal heart monitor on while the mums read a different book, and they found the heart rate increased. In utero, babies react! Our QUE Club continues to provide new books to every newborn baby in Parkes. We also contribute annually to early childhood development by supporting hearing and speech assessments. Several local schools have better learning environments because of the Soundfield systems we have donated to school classrooms. Our latest donation was handed over on 2 March to Trundle Central School. It was a Digimaster 5000 Soundfield Speaker with Tripods and Roger touchscreen Microphone Transmitter, which benefits every child in the classroom by providing an even distribution of sound between the speaker and the children. The teacher's voice is able to be heard more easily over any background noise. This specialised hearing system also assists the children with impaired hearing. If you would like to be involved in community service, why not join the QUE! You can contact us through our Facebook page, Parkes Que Club Inc, or email us at parkesqueclub@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/1db368a0-b370-4952-8e50-9c5f73fb8bd1.jpeg/r2_275_1678_1222_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg