The latest round of applications for sports grants are now open to local sporting groups and educational institutions under the CMOC-Northparkes Mines/Parkes Shire Council Sports Grant Program. In this round, there is a total of $30,000 available for distribution to successful projects that promote participation in sport or improve sporting facilities. Together CMOC-Northparkes Mines (Northparkes), Parkes Shire Council and the Parkes Sports Council are providing financial assistance grants to sporting groups in the Parkes Shire. Parkes Sports Council, in administering the grants, aims to help sporting groups to increase regular and on-going participation opportunities in sport, and to improve the sporting infrastructure they use. Funding is split between two distinct project types: participation and facility development projects. Participation projects must deliver a sport or physical activity participation experience to an identified group of people. Facility development projects typically involve building new or upgrading sport and recreation facilities to support increased participation. The last round of funding went to a broad range of projects including upgrades to sports club facilities, purchase of equipment and clothing, workshops and more. Parkes PCYC was one recipient of the grant, with their share going towards the purchase of a trampoline harness to support gymnastic training sessions. Parkes College for Seniors were approved for the purchase of a waterproof wireless microphone to run Aqua Aerobics classes at Parkes Aquatic Centre. For more information about the Northparkes Mines Sports Grants Program, contact Council's Grants Officer on 02 6861 2398 or visit www.parkes.nsw.gov.au. Applications close March 31.

Sports grants now open for Parkes Shire sporting groups