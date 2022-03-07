news, local-news,

The Anglican Parish of Parkes and Peak Hill has already welcomed and embraced the Reverend Ben Mackay and his family who moved to Parkes in early January. Ben's formal welcome and commissioning will be held at St George's Anglican Church Parkes on Saturday, March 12, at 10am. The Bishop of the Diocese of Bathurst, Mark Calder will conduct the service, and a good friend of Ben's from Bible college, the Reverend Andrew Thornhill, the minister at Coonabarabran, will bring a brief message from the Bible. The church is very grateful for the Reverend Natalie Quince, who has lovingly cared for, and led, the church these past two years while a search for a new minister took place. They are pleased that Natalie will continue to serve the church and the community. Ben and Bron are no strangers to our part of the world: before leaving for Bible College, Ben worked as a lawyer in Forbes - with Natalie as a colleague! With their children Ella (11), James (9), and Elijah (3), they enjoy life with people, wide open spaces, camping, and pretty much anything that gets them outdoors. In a note to the congregation, Ben said he was excited to get started. "We are so looking forward to getting to know you all better and growing together into the likeness of our Lord Jesus, and continuing to be a light shining in the communities in which we live and work."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/c403f3be-9d7f-4955-9570-5c48b5b28b15.JPG/r0_14_571_337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Reverend Ben Mackay set to get started in Parkes, Peak Hill