Rivett selected as ballkid for prestigious Davis Cup

An exciting weekend awaits for Sam Rivett, who is going to be a ballkid at the time-honoured Davis Cup. Australia are playing Hungary in the opening round of the 2022 competition, and Sam has been selected as one of two ballkids from CountryNSW to be a part of all the action. The Cup is taking place at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre commencing today through to Sunday. Sam was a ballkid at the Sydney Classic in January, and impressed the supervisors with his knowledge of ball placement and quick reaction time. Sam arrived in Sydney on Thursday to be ready for the opening singles matches, before the doubles on Saturday and reverse singles on Sunday. "I'm super excited to have this opportunity and can't wait to be very close to the action when the Aussies are on court. I know the atmosphere will be amazing with a home crowd filling the stadium," Sam said during the week. Congratulations, Sam. You are doing Parkes Tennis, and the wider community, so proud!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/6890b24b-fb89-401e-8e60-24977e8999f1.jpg/r0_220_3024_1929_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg