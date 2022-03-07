COVID can't stop the art at Southern Cross

news, local-news,

Although our QUE members have been unable to go into Southern Cross Village during lockdowns, the art program has soldiered on through all the restrictions and difficulties. Nothing stops the residents wielding their paintbrushes! The residents experience so much well-being and enjoyment from the art sessions. Robyn Morrissey and Karen Ritchie (local artists and QUE members) have been working behind the scenes doing all the preparation work to ensure the residents don't miss their art. In this piece, the residents all painted the flowers which Robyn had drawn for them. Maree Hando (Lifestyle Coordinator) organised to have the blank drawings collected, and then supervised the residents while they painted them. The painted flowers were then returned to Robyn who cut them out and displayed them on the canvas which she had prepared. Staff at Southern Cross Care were so impressed with the hard work and wonderful talent that Robyn and the residents put in to create this amazing piece of art, that they sent photos to their head office in Sydney, and the story will be published on Southern Cross Care's website and social media. So, with Robyn doing the preparation work and providing all the requisites to Maree, the program has kept running throughout Covid limitations and has continued to brighten the days of the residents. The program originated in July 2010 with the help of two local artists (Elsie Mahon and Robyn Morrissey), and then in 2013 our Club began financing the program and providing volunteers to assist the residents with their artwork. CMOC-Northparkes Mines also recognised the value of this work and they have generously given us an annual grant to cover the costs of canvases, paints, brushes, etc. Many of the completed artworks are displayed throughout the Village complex and enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. Member volunteers of our Club look forward to the time when they can return to the Village and spend "art time" with the residents. If you are interested in the community work we do, why not 'join the QUE'! You can contact us through our Facebook page, Parkes Que Club Inc, or email us at parkesqueclub@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/9e93f25b-8248-446a-8747-6edd3d03be75.jpg/r0_404_4032_2682_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg