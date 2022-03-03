Parkes Services Club social golf holds Monthly Medal

sport, local-sport,

Twenty-four players turned up for our monthly medal and putting competition and there was some good scoring, but no better than Rob Rea with a nett 67. Much to the delight of all our other members, he had to slash six shots off his handicap. You beauty! Runners up were Ritchie (big guy) Wells, Simon (jnr) Hogan, Phill Smith and Nick (nephew) Strudwick, well done. Women's winner was Dawn (Mrs Silver) Phipps. Nearest the pins for the women on the 4th was Dawn Phipps and on the 11th was Lyn (chooky) Davison. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Hewitt's 'wild horse' cruises to victory in Parkes - Parkes 'fight well above their weight' but go down to St Pats - Turnbull Feeling Hall Good after double in Parkes - 'Really special' first grade debut for Lovett For the mens on the 4th it was Ian (silverside) Phipps, 11th was Rob Rea, the 6th Richard Hamilton and 18th Mick Smith. Scratch winners were Lyn Davison and Ian Phipps by the skin of his teeth. Lucky card draw was won by Sue Smith and raffle winner was Mick Smith with runners up being Ritchie Wells, Nim Dzuiba, Paul Lowe and Billy Warren. A big thank you to the Services Club for their continued support of this great little club. A big welcome to three new members father and son, Paul Lowe and Scott Lowe and Mark Buttriss from Forbes, but we won't hold that against him. Our AGM will be held on March 18, so nominations are now being taken. Join in and help the club go from strength to strength. Our trip is departing on Friday March 4, could everyone please be at the Services Club at 9.15am for a 10am departure, for a great weekend of golfing. On a final note it's good to see the Charity Shield back with the Dragons! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/1c11852b-10b9-4319-8128-1411119e7358.JPG/r3_479_4688_3126_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg