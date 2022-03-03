sport, local-sport,

Tuesday, March 1 - Pancake Day! With diets intact, we celebrated the day with not a flapjack in sight. Ground Control were flat out rolling the green in almost oven-like conditions. Sweet job, guys! The semi finals of the Club Championship Major Singles were on the docket. In a nail-biting "a-salt", Liz Byrne played her way to a 12-point lead by the half-way mark, only to be caught by Maree Grant on the 25th end, 22-all. The last four ends were one-pointers, with Liz milking the victory by two points. In the second semi final, Cherie Frame demonstrated a blend of great bowling and trick shots with a pinch of luck, resulting in a generous win over Betsy Johnstone and putting an end to her run of good fortune during the early rounds. Well played girls and thanks to officials, Gwenda, Maureen and Lea. The final of the Major Singles between Liz and Cherie will be played next Tuesday, March 8. Spectator sport at its best! In social games, Kate Keogh/Jan McPhee/Heather Harvey cooked up a sweet run of winning ends, leaving Kay Craft/Vi West/Rhona Went with just crumbs and a loss. New bowler, Fran White (welcome, Fran!), teamed up with Carol Reed and Joan Simpson in a topsy-turvy game. At the last bite of the jack, Di Howell/Lynn Ryan/Maureen Baillie upped the ante and savoured a win. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Hewitt's 'wild horse' cruises to victory in Parkes - Parkes 'fight well above their weight' but go down to St Pats - Turnbull Feeling Hall Good after double in Parkes - 'Really special' first grade debut for Lovett In a similar game, points tossed to and fro. As the timer sounded, Lorraine Baker/Beth Thomas/Marja Iffland found there were a few more eggs in their basket, claiming the win against Chris Cox and Merilyn Rodgers. Carol Reed stacked up more cash in the 100's draw, as did Jan and Joan when their numbers flipped over. Cherie put cream on top of her win in the semi final, with more luck in the winners draw. Nominations for the Club Championship Pairs are now open, closing on April 12. This month's happy birthday goes to Di Howell, and they tell me it's a significant one! To celebrate with Di, next Tuesday, March 8 (her actual birthday too), we are inviting you to join us in a pizza birthday lunch. This will cost just $5 - so no sandwich, just cash; come along and help celebrate this popular gal's big birthday. All welcome. To play social bowls on Tuesday, please call the club, 6862 1446, between 9 - 9.30, with play to begin at 10. Visitors and interested ladies welcome. Social Roster: Fran Dixon Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

