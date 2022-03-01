Australian Defence Force here to help Parkes aged care facility in COVID outbreak

news, local-news,

Following the Public Health Unit's review of COVID-19 test results, they have confirmed seven false positives from earlier testing. As of Thursday afternoon, there were two active cases of the pandemic virus in Niola, both in Cobden wing. All wings, including Currajong, are open to fully-vaccinated visitors with the restrictions below. Australian Defence Force personnel have arrived to support a Parkes aged care home that now has another nine residents with COVID-19. Just days after Baptistcare shared the welcome update that an outbreak at the Niola aged care facility was over, the communication to families was updated to advise eight residents had tested positive. As of Monday afternoon, there were a total nine residents with COVID-19. "Australian Defence Force personnel have arrived in the home providing much-needed clinical and general support to staff, and assisting residents with walks and other recreational activities," the Monday afternoon update to Baptistcare's website says. This time the Currajong wing of the home is impacted; it is closed to visitors with the exception of essential and end-of-life visitation. Residents in other areas of the home can have one fully-vaccinated visitor per day, for one hour, between 10am and 2pm. All visitors will be asked to take a rapid antigen test before entering the home, and wear PPE while there. "Please be assured, the team at Niola will call you if there are any changes to the health or wellbeing of your loved one," BaptistCare says in their updated. "We are conscious that residents miss their friends and family and we are taking steps to ensure the residents remain physically and mentally well during the current closure. "You can drop off care packages, gifts and non-perishable food items to be passed along to your loved one. "We encourage you to send care packages as it brings great delight to the residents. "Pastoral care workers are providing musical entertainment to residents who are currently isolated. "We are actively working to implement additional online communication options for residents and their families."

Australian Defence Force here to help Parkes aged care facility in COVID outbreak