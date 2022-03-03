sport, local-sport,

84 players teed off in great conditions for the Parkes Services Club Social Golfers-sponsored multi-format Stableford with an Individual in conjunction. Our thanks go to the social golfers for their continued sponsorship of their annual event. In the two-person team event, Phil Barnard and Cody Hando took advantage of an early start and posted what turned out to be the winning score of 65 points. The event is a best ball for six holes and then an aggregate for six holes, finishing with a multiplier for the last six holes - so this score was a formidable total. The chasing pack was led by the combination of Cath Kelly and Warren Blatch, who tallied up 61 points using their guile and experience to come in second. Scott Winter and Steve Riley teaming together came in next on 60 points, with the blues brothers Finne Latu and Anthony Riach and veterans Billy Warren and Michael next in on 59 points. Terry Dunford was working hard to keep David Stevenson on track to reach 58, with big hitting duo of Luke Clarke and Todd Jayet and the odd couple Peter Boschman and Tony Evans also combining for 58 points. In the individual event, Garry Paddison had one of his best days out with a 41 point haul not only beating the field home but taking the prize off his regular playing partners. Jake Thompson was close in second spot with a 40 pointer, which equated to a 79 off the stick and these two players left the chasing pack back on 37 points. Rob Hey hit a solid 75 to be the best stroke score on the day, beating the ProKonnect Kid on 77 with Stephen Riley, David Stevenson and Jake all on 79. Ian Hendry and Rod Kiley were best of the B-graders with 86's off the stick and Ken Keith hit a fine 88. Next week is the March Telescope Tyres and Batteries Monthly Medal with the sponsors being Brian Collins Smash Repairs and Parkes Caravan Centre. The Griffins Leading Edge putting competition will also take place in conjunction with the Wally Norman Memorial vets medal up for grabs. It will also be the first qualifying round for the Parkes IGA Scratch Shootout. The season is wrapping up, with our Division 1 side suffering player availability and playing in the tough half of the draw out of contention for this year. The premier Division 2 side, who have been our stand-out team over recent years, are poised to go to the playoffs again with a good showing against Wellington next Sunday. The Division 3 side this year has had a very good line-up of players and much was anticipated from the team - and have they delivered. They also have a tough last game against Wellington, but look assured of a spot in the final. Our Division 4 side won't participate in the finals but have put in a solid performance this year.

