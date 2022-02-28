sport, local-sport,

By the time you read this, George and Eileen should be on Norfolk Island enjoying themselves, so you have to put up with me! It has been a very busy week for our bowlers. Tom Furey, Maree Grant, Mark Dwyer and Eddie McPhee travelled to Orange for the Golden Eagle. Mark and Eddie just missed out on going through to the finals section in the main draw, but Tom and Maree won three out of three in the consolation section. Over the weekend, Guy Ellery and Gary McPhee travelled to Dubbo to play in the Champion of Champions Pairs. They won their games on Saturday and Sunday Morning, and on Sunday afternoon they played the sectional final against Mudgee but were defeated. A great effort by the boys with some great bowls played. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Hewitt's 'wild horse' cruises to victory in Parkes - Parkes 'fight well above their weight' but go down to St Pats - Turnbull Feeling Hall Good after double in Parkes - 'Really special' first grade debut for Lovett We wish Mudgee all the best as they continue on. On a balmy Friday evening, the first game in the Major Fours was played between Team Townsend (Tom Furey, Joanne Simpson, Mick Simpson, Brian Townsend) and Team Harris (Rob Irving, Steve Turner, Guy Ellery, Wilbur Harris). Team Townsend started off strongly winning seven of the first 11 ends and leading 12-5. Team Harris, not to be out-done, won the next five ends to gain the lead 14-12. Team Townsend regained their composure and by the 20th end had regained the lead 18-14. Team Harris through everything in the last end, but cool heads by Team Townsend came away with a two shot lead, winning the game 20-14. A great game to watch with all bowlers putting in excellent performances. Thursday afternoon bowls was washed out after only 10 ends, and bowlers adjourned to the club for some camaraderie and tall stories. Entries for Major Triples closed March 3.

