GRENFELL trainer Mark Hewitt reckons A Dusty Dance might just be the 'hardest horse he's ever broken in', but that didn't seem to matter as the filly cruised to victory in Parkes last Friday. The three-year-old A Rocknroll Dance x Burning Stature filly was far too good for the rest of the field in the 1:59.7, 4.2 metre victory over Aurora Reason ($12), with Lady Angelina way back in third. It's A Dusty Dance's ($4.80) second career win in eight starts, and the veteran trainer-driver said despite some obvious talent, there are always concerns with the massively-built filly. "You don't know what to expect with her, she's a wild horse," said Hewitt after the race on Friday night. "It's just hard trying to get her to behave. "It took me a long time to break her in, and she's just now started to settle in. "She's as hard a horse as I've ever had to break in," Hewitt said. Hewitt shot straight to the lead from the gun draw in Friday's Quickshine Carwash Pace (2040 metres), just holding out the speedy Wet Flipflops ($11). Mitch Turnbull attempted to make a move with Aurora Reason on the back straight, but Hewitt stoked his filly up again, easily winning by just over a length after scoring some cheap sectionals early in the race. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Parkes 'fight well above their weight' but go down to St Pats - Turnbull Feeling Hall Good after double in Parkes - 'Really special' first grade debut for Lovett The race never looked in doubt for Hewitt and A Dusty Dance - but he was keen to point out it was hard to count his chicken with this runner, despite her overwhelmingly good build. "During the race, her manners were perfect and she didn't look like losing at any stage, but in the bird cage (parading before the race) she was shocking," he laughed. "When she gets cranky she starts jumping up, and she did that a few times in the ring. "She's a beautiful thing, but inside that head it's very different! "With horses like this, usally the more they race, the more they settle in and mature - and I thought she was settling in quite nicely - until tonight when she went off her head again. "She was travelling okay all through the race though, and I was able to take advantage on the back straight and put it beyond doubt," said Hewitt. The talented filly now has two firsts and a second place in the last three starts, and Hewitt said the Bathurst carnival could be next on the cards. "She's good enough to go anywhere, so we'll see how see handles the bigger races." Hewitt secured a double later in the meeting, with Girl Just Fly ($7.50, pictured left) easily winning the Parkes Leagues Club Pace - continuing his sustained purple patch at the Parkes track. Racing returns to Parkes this Friday night for another regular TAB meeting.

