Parkes Croquet Club receive valuable sponsorship

Every Saturday sees more new growth to the Parkes Croquet Club, with membership numbers constantly on the rise. The members were excited to arrive last Saturday in their brand new club uniform shirts, generously sponsored by Regional Business Supplies (RBS). Gregor Sammut-Paul of RBS was pretty proud of his dad, croquet star Bill Paul, for making the sports pages. 'He's 87 years old, and he's just started making a name for himself in sport," said Gregor. Chuffed at his dad's achievement, Gregor circulated the sports article far and wide to the delight of family and friends. With both parents, Bill and Joan Paul, being involved in croquet, Gregor and his wife, Marty Sammut-Paul, decided that RBS would become a sponsor to this great sport. Marty and daughter Alex represented RBS on Saturday to receive a big cheer and to see the club members sporting the new apparel. Bill continues to be one of the consistent high scorers on the croquet field and is always fun to play with or against. "We just like the game, the group and the atmosphere, and also it's a good laugh to be recognised in sport at 87," said Bill. Croquet is played at 10am on Saturday mornings at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club, and newcomers are always welcome to join in. Call Beth Thomas 0418 253 045 if you would like more information. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/34a1a735-cad2-49ff-8bd1-2b45ebe98533.jpg/r8_498_3289_2352_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg