sport, local-sport,

NATHAN Turnbull continued his strong recent form in Parkes, securing a double in Parkes on Friday night. The Bathurst trainer-driver, who was named the Leading Trainer and Leading Driver at the Parkes Harness Racing Club for the 2020-21 season, took out the first and seventh races for the evening on Feeling Hall Good and Tackas Last Dance, respectively. Feeling Hall Good ($9.50) had punters queueing up to claim their TAB winnings right from the outset, with Turnbull finding the lead easily from gate 4 on the front row. From there he was never troubled; holding out Lucky Ava ($2.90f) by just over a length, with Tulhurst Terror ($3.70) a further neck back in third. The seven-year-old mare did it easily in 1:58.8, and Turnbull said he was very impressed with the ease at which his runner won. "She can really go," he said of the Mr Feelgood x Meadow Foam mare. "She found the lead reasonably easy, and I didn't want to ask too much of her in the back end of the race, but she did it well in the end." Turnbull was keen to deflect some of the praise to fellow Bathurst trainer Aaron Williams, who had the mare up until December last year. "The owners will be real happy and I'd love to give Aaron Williams a rap for his work on her," he said after the race. "He would send her to me to use my pool, but it was taking so much time out of his day to do it he said just to leave her here in the pool and it has worked a treat." The mare has won four times in the eight races since joining Turnbull's stable, a remarkable turn of form after only winning twice in the previous 49 starts. Turnbull's win in the Terry Brothers Carpet Court Maiden with Tackas Last Dance ($3.40) was equally as easy, controlling the tempo and lead from the outset to win in 2:03.4 over local horses Poppy Franco ($19) and Soldtoyousir ($3.90). Ever the cheeky commentator, Michael Dumesny suggested Turnbull's form had been so good in Parkes of late, a statue would have to be erected on Clarinda Street next to Elvis, drawing a wide smile from Turnbull. "I can only hope I can continue on the form here, it's just great racing here and I can't wait for Elvis!" Racing returns to Parkes this Friday night for an eight-race card.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/e34c2c77-8e9b-4cbf-b6b3-153598122530.JPG/r0_489_4654_3119_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg