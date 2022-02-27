sport, local-sport,

It was a tough start to the season for the Rams in the Men's Country Championship, with the Western boys going down by 36 points to the Monaro Colts in hot Parkes conditions on Sunday afternoon. The Colts managed to notch up their half century in the 52-16 encounter, with the Rams powerless to stop the imposing Colts forward line and stoic defence. Monaro started the game strongly, scoring putting the Rams on the back foot from the outset, scoring six minutes into the game thanks to a number of back-to-back sets and putting the Rams on the back foot immediately. The Colts piled on the next two tries in quick succession, the highlight being a spectacular 70 metre intercept try to hulking five-eighth Tre Holton-Williams - and the Rams were struggling to break through the stout Monaro defensive line. The Rams finally did find a gap with 14 minutes left in the half, after Forbes boys Nick Greenhalgh and Mitch Andrews combined brilliantly to send Carl Ralph over in the corner. Andrews, playing at fullback, was looking dangerous every time he got his hands on the ball, but unfortunately the Monaro forwards were too big, too strong and continually putting the Rams on the back foot. Monaro were able to put on two more tries against the tiring Western defence, taking the score to 28-4 at half time, and leaving the Rams with a mountain to climb already. They began their way up the mountain after responding well in the second half, with tries to Corey Cox and Jackson Brien in the opening eight minutes. READ MORE WESTERN RAMS STORIES FROM THE WEEKEND: - Rams 'try their guts out', but lose to Colts in Country Champs opener - Hat-trick hero Murphy stars as Rams under 18s smash Monaro - Rams under 16s 'self-implode' in 24 point loss to Monaro The latter produced what will go down as the try of the day, after Andrews dropped a spiralling bomb backwards, before passing to Brien - who left six defenders in his wake as he sprinted 80 metres to score. Rams coach Cameron Greenhalgh said we was really pleased with the way his side responded after the break - but lamented the fact it didn't last long enough. "At half time, the message was just to go back out there and play the style of footy we want - we just needed our fair share of footy," he said after the game. "We know we can play, and we started to get a little bit of dominance after the break and scored a couple of tries...but then the errors crept back in as the fatigue started to set in. "We only really played the way we want to for 10 of the 80 minutes, unfortunately," said Greenhalgh. That would be the last points from the Rams as the well-drilled Colts unit took advantage of the fatigued defence through tries to George Kepa-Morsely and Jordan Williams. Holton-Williams notched up the half century with another try just before the siren blew - giving the Colts a commanding 36 point win in the energy-sapping conditions. For Greenhalgh, his side just couldn't stop the momentum of the Monaro forwards, or get their hands on the footy enough to make a difference. The side had a very disrupted start to the day, so Greenhalgh is looking forward to seeing how his charges respond next week. "We made too many mistake and they capitalised, their big blokes just kept coming at us and we gave them too much footy," he said. "It's just a bit of belief in ourselves...we had a disrupted morning with a couple of COVID cases, so we had to make a few late changes - so i don't know if that rattled the boys. "But we have to get over that and get ready for next week against the Tigers," said Greenhalgh. The Rams side featured Mitch Andrews, Nick Greenhalgh and Brad McMillan from the Forbes Magpies, while Parkes Spacemen Benny Cockasinga was a late call-up to the side. The Rams will host the Northern Tigers next week in Gulgong, and will look to bounce back with a vengeance. WESTERN RAMS 16 (Corey Cox, Carl Ralph, Jackson Brief tries; Nick Greenhalgh 3 goals) defeated by MONARO COLTS 52 (Josh Baker 2, Jordan Williams 2, Tre Holton-Williams 2, Tevita Aroha-Tuinauvai, George Kepa-Morsely tries; Josh Mitchell 6, Blake Robinson 2 goals)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/baa1f813-e851-4a68-b148-bab9f29c54f4.JPG/r769_346_3182_1709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg