sport, local-sport,

TennisNSW Future Leaders program is for girls and boys in Years 9 and 10 who are passionate about tennis and looking to make a difference within their local community. Future Leaders is designed to engage and empower young people in volunteering and community leadership by supporting participants in the delivery of a 15 hour tennis project in collaboration with their tennis club, coach or community organisation. Mitch Unger is part of the 2022 program and continues to be an excellent ambassador for the Parkes tennis community. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Bogan Gate claim Grinsted Cup with seven wicket thrashing over Cowra - The five must-see WPL matchups you can't miss - Undermanned Spacies side goes down to CYMS in Western under 21s - Five Parkes juniors named in NSW under 15s, 18s hockey sides Mitch recently attended the first workshop for 2022 in Bathurst and thoroughly enjoyed the weekend which revolved around listening to inspirational guest speakers, understanding the inclusion and diversity space in tennis where the group tried vision impaired tennis and wheelchair tennis. Mitch is part of the SRC at Parkes Christian School and is becoming more confident in expressing his leadership qualities. Further good news for Parkes was the inclusion of Maddy McCormick as a mentor for this program. Maddy attended the Bathurst weekend and worked with the group sharing her experiences and led them through a number of activities. Maddy continues to show her leadership qualities through her involvement in tennis and Parkes High. Way to go, guys! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/32734379-1976-4b49-9f96-698ebe1d949e.jpg/r0_30_320_211_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg