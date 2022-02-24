sport, local-sport,

On Saturday, 80 players teed off in a 4 Ball Multiplier Stableford with an Individual in conjunction. Our thanks go to the Lovetts and Sportspower for sponsoring this event. In the team event Jake Thompson and Michael Dumesny made a rare appearance for 2022 to claim the prize with a good 80 point total. Whilst they haven't had the opportunity to play so far this year their class still stood out. They were followed in by the odd couple of Ian Hendry and Peter Bristol recording a 78 point total after a scratchy start. In the individual event, Greg Peterson finally put a full round together to hit a high of 41 points to take out the 1st position this week. He had to fight all the way for it, with Peter Amor coming in with a 40 point haul, Robert Rea, Brendon Simpson and Jarrod Kemp close on his heals with a great rounds of 39 points. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Bogan Gate claim Grinsted Cup with seven wicket thrashing over Cowra - The five must-see WPL matchups you can't miss - Undermanned Spacies side goes down to CYMS in Western under 21s - Five Parkes juniors named in NSW under 15s, 18s hockey sides There were some solid scratch rounds, with Michael Dumesny and Rob Hey hitting 3 over 74's and Riall Harrison a 76 round. Jake Thompson had a great 81 and Ian Hendry an 84. Brendon Simpson played out of his socks to get to the clubhouse with an 86 on the scorecard. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Victor Gaidzionis at 1400cm this week. The Parkes Golf Club (PGC) also hosted a pennants day at the course, thanks to the enormous efforts of the helpers, members and staff who made sure the day went smoothly. This Saturday, February 26, the PGC event will be an 18 hole two person multi-format Stableford challenge. Holes 1 - 6 are BB, holes 7 - 12 on Aggregate and holes 13 - 18 are a Multiplier. The sponsors are the Parkes Services Club social golfers.

