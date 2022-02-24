Parkes Golf Club hosts competitive Stableford, Individual with 80 players taking part
On Saturday, 80 players teed off in a 4 Ball Multiplier Stableford with an Individual in conjunction.
Our thanks go to the Lovetts and Sportspower for sponsoring this event.
In the team event Jake Thompson and Michael Dumesny made a rare appearance for 2022 to claim the prize with a good 80 point total.
Whilst they haven't had the opportunity to play so far this year their class still stood out.
They were followed in by the odd couple of Ian Hendry and Peter Bristol recording a 78 point total after a scratchy start.
In the individual event, Greg Peterson finally put a full round together to hit a high of 41 points to take out the 1st position this week.
He had to fight all the way for it, with Peter Amor coming in with a 40 point haul, Robert Rea, Brendon Simpson and Jarrod Kemp close on his heals with a great rounds of 39 points.
There were some solid scratch rounds, with Michael Dumesny and Rob Hey hitting 3 over 74's and Riall Harrison a 76 round.
Jake Thompson had a great 81 and Ian Hendry an 84.
Brendon Simpson played out of his socks to get to the clubhouse with an 86 on the scorecard.
Nearest The Pins
- Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Greg Peterson at 253cm
- Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Brendon Simpson at 65cm
- Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Victor Gaidzionis at 1400cm
- Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Rob Hey at 520cm
- Harvey Norman 11th by Nimesh Piyatissa at 68cm
- Westlime 15th by Mick Smith at 8300cm
- Central West Glass 18th Riall Harrison at 50cm
The lucrative 6th hole was won by Victor Gaidzionis at 1400cm this week.
Ball winners
- Peter Amor 40
- Brendon Simpson, Rob Rea 39
- Jarrod Kemp 39
- Stephen Riley, Vince Kelly 38
- Nimesh Piyatissa, Peter Picker, Mark Kelly, Rob Hey, Wayne Tucker 37
The Parkes Golf Club (PGC) also hosted a pennants day at the course, thanks to the enormous efforts of the helpers, members and staff who made sure the day went smoothly.
This Saturday, February 26, the PGC event will be an 18 hole two person multi-format Stableford challenge.
Holes 1 - 6 are BB, holes 7 - 12 on Aggregate and holes 13 - 18 are a Multiplier.
The sponsors are the Parkes Services Club social golfers.
