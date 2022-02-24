sport, local-sport,

Twenty or so gals dressed in various shades of yellow graced the greens last Tuesday! The colour yellow symbolizes optimism, and is full of hope and positivity - that's us, for sure! The green was perfect thanks to Ground Control volunteers - you guys truly know your job. In Club Singles matches, Maree Grant chalked up a win against an unlucky Maureen Miller and Cherie Frame wore a smiley face after Maria Willcockson conceded their game. Thanks to markers Lea and Marja, and umpire Gwenda. The semi finals of the Major Club Singles will be played next Tuesday: M Grant vs L Byrne and C Frame vs B Johnstone. Betsy has enjoyed an unchallenged run to the finals; perhaps Cherie will put up an amber light to stall that! Should be two spectator-worthy matches. In social games, Valmai Westcott/Frances Charlton/Kim Evans/Elaine Miller looked like the cats that had caught the canary after snatching a win on the last end against Eileen Bradley/Carol Reed/Joan Simpson. Scoring a 4 on one end may be called a fluke, but scoring three 4's, plus a 5, was just a 'yolk'! Needless to say, Chris Cox and Betsy Johnstone looked like butter wouldn't melt in their mouths as they put paid to Merilyn Rodgers/Jan McPhee on rink 11. Looks like Helen Heraghty/Chris Curteis/Rosemary Mitchell were too busy smelling the roses as they allowed Lorraine Baker& Maureen Baillie to open up a good lead on rink 9. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Bogan Gate claim Grinsted Cup with seven wicket thrashing over Cowra - The five must-see WPL matchups you can't miss - Undermanned Spacies side goes down to CYMS in Western under 21s - Five Parkes juniors named in NSW under 15s, 18s hockey sides No use asking, "Wattle we do now?" - just play on & face the loss bravely. The winners draw saw Chris Cox and Betsy putting on their best cheesey grins. Gwenda had the golden touch, winning the fabulous fruit and vegetable hamper. Thank you Chris Curteis for your generous donation! Gwenda's luck continued onto the trading table, joining the happy winners of yellow-themed gifts. Lea's birthday pavlovas, complete with passionfruit and banana, were appreciated by those present. The Major Club Pairs nominations are now open. Next week, Tuesday March 1, there will be a committee meeting after bowls. To play social bowls, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9 - 9.30, with play to begin at 10. New and visiting players always welcome to join us. Social Roster: Brenda Davies.

