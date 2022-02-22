news, local-news,

Big W in Parkes has been shut for the day after fire crews were called to the store. At about 9.47am this morning, February 22, Fire and Rescue NSW officers from Parkes were called to an electrical fire at the Big W store on Browne Street On arrival, crews were informed that there was smoke coming from a cleaners storage room. About 30 people had self-evacuated the building. Crews in breathing apparatus gained entry and found the smoke had dissipated. After further investigation, it was found a lighting circuit had tripped. Crews used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there was no fire. The building was handed back to the occupants on the provision an electrician attend before reopening the store.

