Forbes' Peter Grayson won the individual event, but Parkes took out the team event in last week's veterans golf competition played at the Parkes Golf Club. Grayson mastered the conditions well, and his 41 points for the 18 holes was four better than Parkes' Roy Bell, who took second place on a countback from Peter Boschman. Thirty-two players contested the event - 19 from Parkes and 13 from Forbes. In the Twin Towns Shield, Parkes reversed the result from the previous week, just getting home 208 points to 206. In the Nearest to Pins, the honors were shared with Parkes' Gordon Pritchard and John Dwyer the nearest on the fourth and 11th holes in B-grade. Niel Duncan and Gary Pymont from Forbes the A-grade winners. The ball sweep went to 32 points and the winners were:

Parkes reverse result in Twin Towns Shield veterans golf