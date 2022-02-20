The latest news from the Parkes Shire Concert Band

news, local-news,

Parkes Shire Concert Band (PSCB) was excited to start the year off with the Australia Day ceremony performance at the new Cooke Park Pavilion. How fortunate is our community to have this amazing venue! We are looking forward to the next huge event there, 'Overture' - make sure you come along and enjoy this wonderful night under the stars with the big stars!! Meet new member David Heins I came to Parkes some years ago when I was the senior construction engineer for the new Northparkes underground mine. The company I worked for, SKM, had the EPCM contract to install the materials handling system. I came back again last year as a senior project engineer on the Parkes Bypass working for the Transport NSW. The construction is done by the contractor, Georgiou. I really like Parkes, a very friendly town. My re-interest in music started two years ago when I had a go of my son's trumpet. This led to lessons and further to this I sensed that music bands, especially in country areas, have a real Australian feel about them and being part of it is enjoyable. The social side of band has also been a revelation with the new friendships can been formed by playing community to music. A good band needs a good music leader, and Parkes is fortunate to have Duncan Clements. Did you know PSCB is a registered Creative Kids provider? Service NSW website is the place to start to apply for a NSW Government voucher for up to $100 per calendar year for eligible school children towards band fees. A few band members are playing in the next Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society musical, 'BIG'. It is going be a fantastic show, make sure you see it and support your local theatre. READ MORE COMMUNITY STORIES: - Makerspace, a 'multi-use space' for 'creative expression', officially opened - Overture rehearsals underway; performance set to be 'bigger than Ben Hur' - Get ready for one last shopping frenzy at Furniture One, Parkes It does not matter at what level you can play or if you used to play an instrument or would like to learn, please come along and sit in on one of our rehearsals. Rehearsals Tuesday 7 - 9pm during school term, above Pool Complex, Dalton Street. For any enquires, contact Duncan Clement, PSCB Music Director, on duncanclement@hotmail.com or 0405 035 164.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/554cf657-317d-4dcd-b0c0-05d022b070b3.jpg/r0_202_1536_1070_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg