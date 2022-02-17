Ladies get into the Olympic spirit at Parkes Bowling and Sports Club

sport, local-sport,

T'was a hot, dry morning of 32 degrees for the bowls girls; and a freezing minus 32 degrees in Beijing, another world away. But hot competition at both venues, with contestants vying for a podium finish! Before the day had dawned, Lea Orr retired hurt, and Jan McPhee missed her plane home, so the race schedule needed a reshuffle. As the Aussie flag flew high, the Club Championship Singles matches commenced. On Run 9, Merilyn Rodgers and Liz Byrne battled it out for a spot in the semi-finals. Liz, the reigning champion, was in top form and dominated once again. Elaine Miller and Cherie Frame were more closely matched on Run 11. Cherie is through to the next round after opening up a strong lead which was impossible to peg back, despite Elaine's efforts. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Huge inclusions for Rampant Rabbits ahead of Grinsted Cup clash - The juicy Peter McDonald Premiership crossover games you won't want to miss - 6-iron nabs hole in one for Bristol at Parkes Golf Club - Kempson 'excited' about increased depth, quality in 2022 Cobras squad Despite an ACL injury, sustained while competing in the Ulladulla Ultra Triathlon, Maureen Miller soldiered on in true Olympic spirit to lead all the way in her heat against Carol Reed on Run 10. After-match TV interviews included thanks to Ground Control, Umpire Gwenda, hydration manager, Maureen, and the match markers and volunteers without whom these games would not be possible! Social ladies were out practicing their freestyle bowling skills in the warm, dry conditions. Valmai Westcott, wearing bright aussie colours, and Maria Willcockson earned twice the points of their rivals, Kay Craft and Lynn Ryan. The prepared surface suited the style of Kate Keogh/Marja Iffland as they left Frances Charlton/Chris Curteis/Betsy Johnstone wondering how they could improve their skills. Singles matches to be played on or before February 22: Next week is a yellow-themed Trading Table Day. Mufti dress for those not involved with matches and a 'yellow' gift to the value of $10 please. Visitors are welcome to come and share the birthday pavlovas to celebrate recent milestones. To play social bowls next Tuesday, February 22, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9 - 9.30, with play to commence at 10 am. Social roster: Chris Curteis Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

