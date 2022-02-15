news, local-news,

Police from Parkes are investigating after a bale of wool was stolen on the Parkes to Eugowra Road near Parkes on February 10. The person reporting was travelling along this road about 20 kilometres south of the intersection of Military Road, Parkes, when one of a number of bales of wool fell from the semi-trailer he was driving. By the time the driver was able to return to the location, the wool bale had been stolen. A black coloured vehicle, possibly a Nissan Navara with Chrome roll bar, was seen stopped at the location around the time. A female with blonde hair was seen with the vehicle. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Parkes Police Station on 02 6862 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au.

Police investigating after wool bale stolen on the Parkes to Eugowra Road