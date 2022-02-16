A humdinger of a game for Mick Smith nets social golf win

sport, local-sport,

There were some massive scores shot on the weekend, but the winner was Mr President Mick Smith with a humdinger score of 48 Stableford points. I'm not sure who is handling the handicaps but he needs to lift his game! Runners up on 44 points were Nim 'Professor' Dzuiba, on 43 points was Dale 'Koala' Stait and on 42 points was Phill 'Lucky' Smith, well done. Womens nearest the pins Mens nearest the pins By all reports it's always a pleasure receiving a donation from Ian 'Silverside' Phipps! The Bunny award went to Phil Wennerbom and the raffle was won by Rob 'Bubba' Rea, with runners-up being Bernie King, Bruce Symonds, KD Deland, Sue Smith. The card draw went to Brian 'Poppa' Hogan. Next week we are travelling to Forbes for a Stableford event, arriving at 8am for a 8.30am start, The week after is our monthly medal. Looking forward to seeing our regulars on the course and all newcomers are more than welcome to come and play! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

