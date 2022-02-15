Big week of social bowls at Parkes Bowling and Sports Club
No Championship games were played during the last week so I only have social bowls to report.
Thursday, February 10
The Triples match finished with the closest score line after a couple of dramatic changes.
Rob Tinker, Gordon Dickson and John Dunn won the first end but Ian Simpson, Bob Freeman and Jim Blake had the best of the early ends and lead 13-8 after thirteen ends.
On the next end, Team Tinker scored six shots to take the lead for the second time, 14-13 and with one end to play still held the lead 19 - 16 and looked like the winners but on the last end Team Simpson scored the four shots they needed to claim victory.
In the other matches:
- Rob Irving and Graham Barby 21 just got up against Col Mudie and Tom Furey 19
- Col Hayward and Ron Hornery 21 beat John Wright and Alan Affleck 16
- Steve Turner and John Carr scored too many and Jonno Johnson and Ray Jones didn't score enough
Saturday, February 12
A good field of 28 bowlers turned out, and it was good to see Wes Westcott back on the green after a fairly lengthy absence.
Results
- Guy Ellery and George Bradley 24 - Dave Reilly and Jo Simpson 21
- John Ward and Noel Johnstone 18 - Mike Simpson and Ray Jones 14
- Ian Simpson and John Wright 23 - Brian Townsend and Arthur Corbett 18
- Rob Tinker and John Niddrie 24 - Martin Tighe and Wes Westcott 19
- Nathan Reynolds and Ron Hornery 25 - Col Hayward and Gordon Dickson 20
- Col Mudie and John Carr 23 - Tom Furey and Col Woods 17
- Tony Reardon and Mal Porter 24 - Rob Irving and Jim Blake 16
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram