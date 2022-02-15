Big week of social bowls at Parkes Bowling and Sports Club

sport, local-sport,

No Championship games were played during the last week so I only have social bowls to report. The Triples match finished with the closest score line after a couple of dramatic changes. Rob Tinker, Gordon Dickson and John Dunn won the first end but Ian Simpson, Bob Freeman and Jim Blake had the best of the early ends and lead 13-8 after thirteen ends. On the next end, Team Tinker scored six shots to take the lead for the second time, 14-13 and with one end to play still held the lead 19 - 16 and looked like the winners but on the last end Team Simpson scored the four shots they needed to claim victory. In the other matches: A good field of 28 bowlers turned out, and it was good to see Wes Westcott back on the green after a fairly lengthy absence. Results

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/8cc06d73-3055-4acd-8659-c1c346aeea71.JPG/r1_319_3114_2078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg