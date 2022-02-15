sport, local-sport,

Forbes trounced Parkes in last week's veteran's golf competition, winning the Twin Towns Shield by an impressive 33 points. The top six players for Forbes scored 227 points compared to Parkes' total of 194 for the 18 holes. Played at Forbes, there was some good scores recorded with the local trio of Jeff Haley, Niel Duncan and Don McKewon all returning 39 points to head the field. This meant a countback was required, with Duncan gaining the win and Haley the runner-up. 39 players contested the event - 24 from Forbes and 15 from Parkes. Nearest-to-pin winners were Parkes' Peter Bristol and Rod Besgrove (Forbes) on the ninth hole, while Jeff Haley completed a good day to win the A-grade on the 18th hole. The encouragement award went to John Pearce of Parkes. The ball sweep went to 31 points and the winners were:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/d67f6c20-bf5b-4d27-9998-f4e57c8238fe.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes trounce Parkes in Twin Towns vets golf