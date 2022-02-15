news, local-news,

A spray gun has been stolen from a worksite in Parkes, with police appealing for anyone with information to get in touch. The commercial quality unit is valued about $11,000 and was stolen from Hydrangea Avenue between 11am and 1pm last Friday. A wallet was stolen from a ute parked in Hill Street last Thursday night. Parkes police are investigating the matter as the card was then used for online purchases. Again, anyone with information on these or other matters is urged to contact Parkes police on 6862 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. In news from Forbes, a male is facing 24 charges related to break-ins and property offences. Police have been investigating aggravated break-ins and other matters that occurred between January 13 and February 8. A 24-year-old man was refused bail in Parkes Local Court on charges including: Larceny value (three counts); aggravated commit serious indictable offence in dwelling-people there (four counts); break and enter house steal; stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm; destroy or damage property; carry cutting weapon upon apprehension, and destroy or damage property.

Police: spray gun stolen from worksite, wallet stolen from ute