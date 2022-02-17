news, local-news,

Last week I had the pleasure of officially announcing $18,000 towards the funding of a trishaw for Cycling without Age Parkes. This is a fantastic initiative which I was happy to support. The trishaw is an e-bike configured with, as the name suggests, three wheels. The two wheels at the front supports a bench seat, upon which up to two people can be seated at the front while it's piloted by the rider at the rear. The volunteer riders propose to use the trishaw to conduct regular tours for the elderly of the Parkes community on a network of cycle ways. This is a fantastic way for our seniors to re-experience cycling, the freedom of mobility and to enjoy the outdoors. I had the opportunity to take a ride and found it to be a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience. The seat is fitted with seat belts and there's even a retractable shade cover to use when the sun is out. I applaud the members of Parkes' Cycling without Age for pursing this great initiative, which will, without doubt, provide lots of joy for the elderly who take the opportunity to participate in trishaw rides. Well done to all involved. Parkes has experienced a decline in health services, having lost the obstetrics-led maternity services at the hospital. Under a Liberal National Government we have seen health services across the majority of Regional and Rural NSW wither, and COVID has exposed just how thin the medical frontline really is. The Regional Health Inquiry heard evidence from a long list of witnesses about the decline in health services, so the Government cannot deny there's a problem with health care delivery here in the regions. One of the issues is that there aren't enough nurses. Today thousands of nurses and midwives across New South Wales resorted to strike action, which is an extraordinary measure rarely undertaken by them. Nurses are a pretty resilient bunch, they have to be to do the work they do. So when they say enough is enough, then we all should take notice - most importantly, the government. The Government have plenty of warning on this, in fact I tabled a petition in the NSW Parliament back in November 2020 which called on the Government to introduce mandatory nurse-to-patient ratios, such as Queensland Health have adopted. Sadly, the Health Minister's response to that petition indicated he was happy with the status quo. In spite of the Nationals' 2019 pre-election promise of delivering more country nurses, it certainly isn't being seen in our hospitals and multi-purpose services. Nurses are routinely, and, increasingly, overworked as a result of staff shortages. READ MORE NEWS STORIES: - Makerspace, a 'multi-use space' for 'creative expression', officially opened - Overture rehearsals underway; performance set to be 'bigger than Ben Hur' - Get ready for one last shopping frenzy at Furniture One, Parkes - Parkes Picnics committee calling out for volunteers The Government were all too happy to pose for a pic with nurses for political opportunity when COVID erupted, but they've failed to tangibly support, compensate or reward our nurses, who've been working in very trying conditions. There are health care facilities in the Orange electorate which have continued operating only because of the good will of nurses, who've filled long-term vacant positions in the roster by doing overtime. This doesn't surprise me, nurses do what they do because they care about their community. Unfortunately, their good will has been taken for granted and certainly hasn't motivated NSW Health to solve the problem. Nurses deserve greater support, and the community deserve better health care delivery and outcomes. The introduction of mandatory nurse-to-patient ratios would greatly benefit us all. Let's see how the Government now responds, in what has started to be a tough year for them, given that it continues on the slimmest of margins. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/4f40d72a-7a10-49e9-b7ee-c62db99ceb83.JPG/r0_68_752_493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg