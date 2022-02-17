Parkes Que Club roaring back to life for 2022

news, local-news,

Que Club is roaring back to life with a wonderful day at the races where, with so many people enjoying a beautiful day out, they manned the canteen offering punters great food and big smiles and earning a goodly amount to help with their service work in the community. Que members work to help the speech and hearing impaired in our community and to improve the lot of disadvantaged women and children in particular. We also host events such as Open Gardens and support the community whenever the opportunity presents itself, while at the same time we make great friends, and have lots of fellowship and fun. In January too we joined with our friends from the Rotary Club to enjoy a venison barbecue at Peter and Barbara Thompson's home, like most service organisations having a break from business at the beginning of the year. Now we have a new committee and are getting down to work again. Sadly, one of the first jobs of the new board was to cancel our annual International Women's Day luncheon at the Services Club, which so many of our citizens enjoy - another victim of the current COVID-19 crisis. This was to be Bev Laing's last contribution to our club. A former president of Que and member of the Shire Council, she has been a wonderful contributor for a long time, with the organisation of the IWD event being her prime job in the last few years. Bev and Lew have moved from Parkes to be closer to their family and they will be greatly missed. March will see Rhonda Brain OAM, of Birth to Kindergarten fame, coming to our business meeting bringing with her an expert in early literacy from the Blue Mountains to talk to us, and that should be really interesting. The club helps Birth to Kinder in Parkes by providing a book to be given to each new mother in hospital, and at Birth to Kinder's Paint the Town ReAD Day when requested. I remember the year when Rhonda asked us to hang about down the street, dressed in red and reading books. Malcolm and I did that, and we even got some washable out red dye to put in our hair. Mine came out at the first wash, but Mal had pink hair for a fortnight. Needless to say, we haven't tried that again. We are as always looking for new members to bring new ideas and invigorate our club. We will need at least three of you to take Bev Laing's place, so if you think you might like to join the Que, please give me a call on 0407894 498 for more information.

