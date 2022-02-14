Western ICUs COVID-free, 23 of 24 Parkes aged care cases cleared

news, local-news,

Twenty-three of the residents of a Parkes aged care home that had 24 COVID-19 cases last week have been cleared of the pandemic virus. Baptistcare's Niola update on Monday afternoon said the group was pleased to announce there was only one person still with active COVID-19. Rapid antigen testing of staff before each shift continues, but all residents in Clarinda wing have been cleared of having COVID-19 and Baptistcare says it is awaiting further instructions from the public health unit. "Please be assured, the team at Niola will call you if there are any changes to the health or wellbeing of your loved one," Baptistcare's communication to families states. "We are conscious that residents miss their friends and family and we are taking steps to ensure the residents remain physically and mentally well during the current closure. "You can drop off care packages, gifts and non-perishable food items to be passed along to your loved one. We encourage you to send care packages as it brings great delight to the residents. "Pastoral care workers are providing musical entertainment to residents who are currently isolated. "We are actively working to implement additional online communication options for residents and their families." State-wide, in the 24 hours to 4pm Sunday, there were 6184 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 people passed away with the virus. There are 56,164 active cases in NSW, with 1649 of those in hospital, 100 in intensive care and 47 requiring ventilation. Western NSW Local Health District's Monday update says there are 20 people in hospital across the region with COVID-19, but none of them were in intensive care as of 4pm Sunday. The health district is no longer reporting daily new cases per shire, but providing NSW Government data that indicates there are currently 145 active cases in the Parkes local government area based on PCR tests. There are 56 active cases in Forbes based on PCR test results. It's also compulsory to report positive Rapid Antigen Tests through the Service NSW app or by phoning 13 77 88. In Parkes, you can get tested at the Cheney Park drive-through between 9am and midday each day. In Forbes, testing through Laverty Pathology has returned to the Showground between 10am and 2pm weekdays. Local pharmacies also have rapid antigen tests available - and eligible concession card holders can access some for free. The health district continues to stress the importance of vaccination, particularly getting your booster if it's more than three months since your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 90 per cent of eligible Parkes and Forbes residents are fully vaccinated, if you are looking for a booster head online to find a local vaccine provider. The Health District is hosting pop-up clinics in Parkes and Forbes this week for those seeking boosters, first or second doses, or Kids Pfizer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/4814be1a-4fed-44ac-acf7-e62bfbea34d2.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg