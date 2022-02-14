news, local-news,

Close to 600 classic cars, motorbikes and trucks from a wide-range of makes and models rolled into Jack Brabham Park on Saturday. The Gnoo Blas Classic Car, Bike and Truck Show is held each year at the at the site of the old Gnoo Blas Road Racing Circuit and president Wayne Swadling said Saturday's event it was one of the largest events in the show's history. "It's been good, we've had thousands of people through the gate," he said. "We've only done this in the last couple of months because we weren't too sure with COVID. Last year we just did a virtual show. "People just want to get out and get out with their cars, we've been locked down with COVID and we just want to get back to as normal as we can." Mr Swadling said many of Saturday's participants and visitors came from Sydney and once people come the first time they tell their friends so the event is getting "bigger and bigger". "That [Denis Gregory trophy], that's the first time we've ever done [and] a perpetual trophy." Mr Swadling said Mr Gregory had done a wonderful job since the event started. "He was a really good organiser who founded a really good committee, we've got 400 members," he said. Mr Swadling said car, motorbike and truck exhibitors came from from Bowral, Newcastle, Gosford, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne, but there were also plenty of local vehicles on show. Among them was one of the rarest cars in Australia, a 1974 Leyland Force 7V owned by Norman Julian from Mullion Creek. "There were about 60 [made] and all bar 10 were crushed," Mr Julian said. He said the cars were made in Sydney toward the end of the Leyland era and this was the first time he's owned one and he's only owned it for three months. "I've been interested in [Leyland] P76s for years," Mr Julian said of the four-door models, which he's been involved with since 1988. "I always had a soft spot for the Force 7 and when the opportunity arose I bought it off a good friend of mine ... you don't get the opportunity very often." Although the car is 48 years old and all its components are original, Mr Julian said it runs excellently. "It's a two-door and there's only eight of them around," he said and due to that rarity it attracted plenty of interest at the show. Spring Hill drag racer Stephanie Huysmans also attracted a lot of attention with her newest drag car, an altered 1928 Ford that she said is a composite of materials from "a bunch of different eras". "We finished building this one in August last year, we are still testing it," Miss Huysmans said. "I had a car similar to this one, it was basically the same but a much smaller engine, I want to go faster. "Testing is me driving but I'm basically learning everything from the start again because it's so different to the other car. She said she mainly races at the Sydney Dragway at Eastern Creek and the car she brought to Gnoo Blas is the second car in a two car team, her dad Tony Huysmans has the other car. The car has a 509 cubic-inch big block Chevy engine with mechanical injection and runs on methanol. "I'm hoping that when everything is ready that it will do a quarter mile in 7.8 seconds, about 180 miles an hour." That converts to 400 metres in 7.8 seconds at about 288 km/h. "It's really good to see people interested in something that's a little different because drag racing isn't something that's everyone's cup of tea but we've had some really interested people," she said. READ MORE CAR STORIES: - The VS ute that went from a 'skid pig' to a beautifully restored 'daily driver' - Tickford XR8 'fantastic car to drive' - One very nostalgic 1956 FE Holden Miss Huysmans' crew chief Michael Savaro attended the event in support of Miss Huysmans but he also brought his wife Louise Savaro's 1936 Chevy Sports Roadster. He said it's the first time they've brought the roadster to Gnoo Blas despite Mrs Savaro owning it for four years. "I've been into hot rods all my life and my wife wanted a roadster," he said, "[There's] lots of interest." As well as cars there were plenty of trucks on display and among them were four trucks brought by Garry Spicer from Orange. Mr Spicer brought along four Mack trucks dating from 1961, 1982, 2015 and 2019. "It's good to see everyone here," Mr Spicer said. Mr Spicer said he's owned Mack Trucks for about 20 years and previously used the 1982 truck at his business Spicer Construction, which is now run by his son and has about 10 trucks. He said the 1982 model truck had 88 forward gears and four reverse gears but the trucks that come out now are all 12-speed automatics. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

PHOTOS Car enthusiasts flock to 2022 Gnoo Blas Classic Car, Bike and Truck Show