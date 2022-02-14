sport, local-sport,

Hello Bowlers! We had social bowls on Wednesday, February 9, and the winners were Paul Lewin and Myra Townsend W14+9. The runners-up were Peter Creith, Bob Freeman and Alan Affleck W14+3. Marble 19 came out, and the margins were 1, 3 and 9. On Thursday, February 10, we had the Parkes Services Club Twilight Power Play Pairs. Weekly winners were Greg Howlett, Col Hornery and Terry Hetherington W+27, while the runners-up were Ray Griffith, Tony Bright and Mick Furney W+18. The ladder and draw for the competition is on the board at the club. On Saturday, February 11, we had social bowls. The winners were Ray Griffith and Neil Riley W19+33, with the runners-up Paul Kirwan and Nev Kirwan W14+10. Presentation Day/Night on February 19 Bowls start at 1pm in creams or club colours. Dinner will start at 6pm, with Twiggy playing some tunes for your entertainment. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Rams stun Bulls in thrilling Daley Cup clash - Spacies' new recruit loves 'the tough stuff' - Western NSW FC senior teams withdrawn from NSW League Three Sheets are on the board for both events and partners/guests are welcome at a cost of $20 per person. The cost for full members is only $10 - but please get your names in asap for catering purposes. We would like to thank those that made the effort for the working bee last Saturday, you are truly appreciated. This Friday we have Happy Hour from 5-7pm, Badge Draw, Joker Draw and Meat Tray Raffles. See you at the Railway...Toot Toot!

