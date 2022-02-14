sport, local-sport,

Parkes had a very successful weekend at the NSW Women's Masters Indoor State Championships, which were held in Goulburn over three days from February 11 - 13. Parkes 1 finished Division 2 champions, with Parkes 2 finishing Division 4 champions. Parkes 6 (Jenine Watson 3, Tracey Harrison, Denise Gersbach and Tracie Sams goals) defeated Illawarra South Coast 0. Players player: Denise Gersbach. Parkes 7 (Jenine Watson 2, Denise Gersbach 2, Tracey Harrison 2 and Jane Grosvenor goals) defeated North West Sydney 2. Players player: Jenine Watson and Jane Grosvenor. Parkes 7 (Denise Gersbach 4, Tracey Harrison 2, Julia Wilson 1 goals) defeated Metro South West 2. Player's player: Lee Hodge Parkes 7 (Denise Gersbach 2, Julia Wilson 2, Jenine Watson, Tracey Harrison, Tracie Sams goals) defeated Coffs Coast 2. Player's player: Julia Wilson. This saw Parkes finish top of their pool and beat Goulburn in a tough semi final. Parkes 3 (Denise Gersbach 2, Tracie Sams goals) defeated Goulburn 0. Players player: Tracie Sams. In the final of Division 2, Parkes put on a stellar display of indoor hockey to defeat Dubbo and claim the title. Parkes 8 (Denise Gersbach 2, Julia Wilson 2, Tracey Harrison 2, Jenine Watson 2 and Tracie Sams goals) defeated Dubbo 0. Players player: Denise Gersbach. Congratulations to Denise Gersbach, who was the overall players player for Parkes 1. Parkes 3 (Tracy Hambridge 2, Sue McGrath goals) defeated North West Sydney 0. Players player: Tracy Hambridge. Parkes 4 (Sue McGrath, M'Liss Ross, Kylie Bird, Michelle Godwin goals) defeated Manning Valley 1. Players player: Kylie Bird. Parkes 3 (Kylie Bird, M'Liss Ross, Tracy Hambridge) defeated Dubbo 1. Players player: Maureen Massey. Parkes 4 (Kirrally Talbot 2, Kylie Bird, Sue McGrath goals) defeated Southern Highlands 1. Players player: Sue McGrath Parkes came up against Southern Highlands in the semi final and were once again too good. Parkes 3 (Sue McGrath 2, Kirrally Talbot goals) defeated Southern Highlands 0. Players player: Kirrally Edwards. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Rams stun Bulls in thrilling Daley Cup clash - Spacies' new recruit loves 'the tough stuff' - Western NSW FC senior teams withdrawn from NSW League Three In the final of Division 4, Parkes had another rematch, this time with Manning Valley, and were once again too strong. Parkes 3 (M'Liss Ross, Kylie Bird and Sue McGrath goals) defeated Manning Valley 1. Players player: M'Liss Ross. Congratulations to Tracy Hambridge on being named overall players player for Parkes 2. It was an impressive performance from all players with goalkeepers Lee Hodge and Maureen Massey playing well for their sides and repelling many attacking opportunities including a penalty stroke each. Both teams were coached by David Mike, who has had a long association with Parkes Indoor Hockey and was instrumental in the wins for both sides.

Successful weekend for Parkes at NSW Masters Indoor State Championships