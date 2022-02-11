  1. Home
PHOTOS

Holy Family School in Parkes holds annual swimming carnival

Local Sport
SCHOOL SPIRIT: The champion house was Bushman, with the Spirit Award being presented to Welcome. Photo: SUPPLIED.
Holy Family School held its annual swimming carnival on Thursday, February 10, in glorious conditions at the Parkes Aquatic Centre.

There was some wonderful competitive swimming with great sportsmanship on display.

Congratulations to the students who were named champions and runner-up champions.

Junior girls

The junior girls champions.

Champion: Connie Fryer

Runner-up: Emerson Kaden and Hannah Wood

Junior boys

Junior boys champions.

Champion: Billy White, Tyson Smith and Hamish Newham

Runner-up: Jack Kaden

11 year girls

Champion: Alyra Williams

Runner-up: Daisy Rice

The 11 years boys and girls champions.

11 year boys

Champion: Ari Albert

Runner-up: Harrison Rowbotham

12 year girls

Champion: Piper White

Runner-up: Layla Kupkee

The 12 years boys and girls champions.

12 years boys

Champion: Khan Jackson

Runner-up: Hudson McGuire

Congratulations to Khan Jackson, who also broke two records at the carnival.

The champion house was Bushman, with the Spirit Award being presented to Welcome.

A strong team of swimmers will now represent the school at the Central Cluster Carnival on Friday, February 18.

