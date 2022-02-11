Holy Family School in Parkes holds annual swimming carnival
Holy Family School held its annual swimming carnival on Thursday, February 10, in glorious conditions at the Parkes Aquatic Centre.
There was some wonderful competitive swimming with great sportsmanship on display.
Congratulations to the students who were named champions and runner-up champions.
Junior girls
Champion: Connie Fryer
Runner-up: Emerson Kaden and Hannah Wood
Junior boys
Champion: Billy White, Tyson Smith and Hamish Newham
Runner-up: Jack Kaden
11 year girls
Champion: Alyra Williams
Runner-up: Daisy Rice
11 year boys
Champion: Ari Albert
Runner-up: Harrison Rowbotham
12 year girls
Champion: Piper White
Runner-up: Layla Kupkee
12 years boys
Champion: Khan Jackson
Runner-up: Hudson McGuire
Congratulations to Khan Jackson, who also broke two records at the carnival.
The champion house was Bushman, with the Spirit Award being presented to Welcome.
A strong team of swimmers will now represent the school at the Central Cluster Carnival on Friday, February 18.
