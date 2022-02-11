sport, local-sport,

Holy Family School held its annual swimming carnival on Thursday, February 10, in glorious conditions at the Parkes Aquatic Centre. There was some wonderful competitive swimming with great sportsmanship on display. Congratulations to the students who were named champions and runner-up champions. Champion: Connie Fryer Runner-up: Emerson Kaden and Hannah Wood Champion: Billy White, Tyson Smith and Hamish Newham Runner-up: Jack Kaden Champion: Alyra Williams Runner-up: Daisy Rice Champion: Ari Albert Runner-up: Harrison Rowbotham Champion: Piper White Runner-up: Layla Kupkee Champion: Khan Jackson Runner-up: Hudson McGuire Congratulations to Khan Jackson, who also broke two records at the carnival. The champion house was Bushman, with the Spirit Award being presented to Welcome. A strong team of swimmers will now represent the school at the Central Cluster Carnival on Friday, February 18.

PHOTOS Holy Family School in Parkes holds annual swimming carnival