We're settling back into routine with a flurry at the Parkes Tennis Centre. Last Saturday Parkes hosted the first of seven Zone Squads throughout Central West and NSW for 2022. 22 juniors ranging from 9 through to 15 gathered and went through a series of on court live ball drills, with Tennis Australia NSW Development Coach Greg Royle leading the four hour session along with Parkes' Helen Magill - who has been appointed the Central West Zone Coach for 2022. The afternoon was followed by a regional match play event on Sunday which was attended by 40 players from as far away as Cooma, Albury and throughout the Central West. The best performer on the day was Harry Yelland who won the under 12s. Tom Rix and Hayden Arndell both made the semis in the under 14s despite being in their 'off' year for this age group. The next squad for Term 1 will be in Bathurst February 26 followed by a matchplay event on 27. The squad will then be cut, with only those who show full commitment, enthusiasm and effort remaining for 2022. There will be two highlights during the year where the squad travels to Forster for the Country Championships in July and to the State Tennis centre in Homebush in September. The competitions s began this week and great to see the nine courts available in action. Huge apologies to those who missed out on comps due to the court resurfacing project taking far longer than expected. Hopefully by April there will be 15 courts available to use again for the community. It is almost one year since the project began and a very sad situation for the tennis community and the community at large to see six courts sitting dormant not able to be used due to incompetency at various levels. Welcome to new players to Monday night ladies Emma Amery and Suzie Hill. These ladies will add another layer of strength to the group and great to have them on board. Emma partnered with Kerrie Dunn and they had some great sets against Toni Unger and Suzie Hill as well as Alison McCormick and Stacey Townsend. Emma and Kerrie were the only pairing to score a max of 18 games for the night. Tuesday night mixed teams and a false start by Loose Strings with a player in 'ISO' and forgetting to find a SUB. PLEASE don't let your own team and the other players down who make the effort to show up ready to play. There is a long sub list due to players unable to get in, so please use them. READ MORE SPORTS STORIES: - Spacies' new recruit loves 'the tough stuff' - Age champions crowned as Parkes, Forbes swimmers flock to Orange - 'Community spirit' the key to Northparkes park run success in year one A new name and a new energy- The Agitators. They performed creditably this week when they defeated the highly fancied One Hit Wonders, last years finalists 3 sets all and 30/25 on a countback. Cass Wallace was the star defeating Kaitlyn Stevenson in a close set 6/4. Wasted Potential have recruited well with Darren Fisher joining Brenden Weekes and Greg Magill. Darren proved the difference this week winning all 3 sets against Smahes ben Isaac, Nia Boggs and Ange Porter to see his team score a 5 sets to 1 win. Full of Excuses cruised to a 4 sets to 2 win over The Scrapers. Great to see young Sam Rivett stepping up to the night comp subbing in and enjoying the higher standard of play. HotShots, Groups and Private Lessons as well as squads are all in full swing. There are just a few places available during the week. Online registrations only at www.parkestennis.com.au and Active Kids Vouchers are welcome.

