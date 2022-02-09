Staff, residents at Parkes aged care home with COVID-19

news, local-news,

A Parkes aged care home has 24 residents and several staff with COVID-19. A message published on the BaptistCare website, updated at 3.55pm on Tuesday, says 24 residents at its Niola Centre, across Clarinda and Cobden wings, had COVID-19 but no additional residents had tested positive in the past 24 hours. Several staff members - all fully vaccinated - have tested positive to the virus with staffing levels being supported by the Commonwealth Surge Workforce. In response, visitation has been restricted to essential care and end-of-life visits, the message states. Resident body temperatures are being taken twice daily - and residents have been asked to limit their movements around the centre. They may be asked to remain in their rooms, the message says. BaptistCare is encouraging people to drop off care packages, gifts and non-perishable food items to be passed on to loved ones in care. "Please be assured, the team at Niola will call you if there are any changes to the health or wellbeing of your loved one," the statement says. "We are conscious that residents miss their friends and family and we are taking steps to ensure the residents remain physically and mentally well during the current closure. "Please know we are doing all we can in partnership with health authorities and with support from our wider residential leadership team and our executive leadership team to respond to this situation. "The health, safety and wellbeing of your loved one is our absolute priority." Staff are undergoing rapid antigen testing before the start of shifts, in addition to entry screening and body temperature readings. All are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment. Parkes has recorded 165 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, with figures reported by Western Local Health District to 4pm Tuesday. As of the most recent update the Western NSW Local Health District has 17 people in hospital, two of those in intensive care. Across our region, four people have passed away with COVID-19 in the past week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram

Staff, residents at Parkes aged care home with COVID-19