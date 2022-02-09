news, local-news,

After another short sojourn due to the Covid situation, the players are back again. But alas, we are minus one integral member. The club has bid a sad farewell to foundation member, Bev Laing, who has moved to Lemon Tree Passage to be closer to her daughter and family. Bev will be very sorely missed at the tables after all her years of input and commitment, since being part of the founding committee almost 20 years ago. She has not only been a great stalwart of the club, but also a great player whether in partnership or as opposition and has never been seen at a bridge table without a smile on her face. Every member of the Parkes Bridge Club wishes Bev and Lew every joy and blessing as they embark on this new chapter of their lives. Thursday February 3 - Vickie Burke and Dawn Phipps Monday February 7 - Gary Somers and Greig Ball Tuesday February 8 - Kevin Robinson and Joan Reilly If you are interested in learning to play Bridge this year, now that we are back again, we can arrange private lessons. Call Greig Ball 0429 621 712 or Kevin Robinson 0429 621 712 to arrange personal lessons at your own pace.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eE4FjWhKGQKZJ9diY4teC4/e00fa24b-03ad-448a-8a89-0c7d411e1fa3.jpg/r0_168_3215_1984_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg