Last week Council hosted Federal Member for Riverina the Hon. Michael McCormack MP at the Country Universities Centre (CUC) in Parkes, where a $1.87million investment from the Federal Government was announced to provide funding to support Allied Health student training and placements in the Parkes and Forbes Shires. Mr McCormack MP, along with Philip Donato MP and representatives from Charles Sturt University, Parkes Shire Council, Forbes Shire Council and CUC Parkes were in attendance for the exciting announcement. This investment enables Charles Sturt University to provide intensive, high-quality rural education experiences in Forbes and Parkes through its Three Rivers Department of Rural Health. The funding will also be used to purchase a four-bedroom house in Forbes for student accommodation, to ensure students have a place to live when they arrive for their placement. February is here and we are full steam ahead with our free, family-friendly concert Saturday Sounds. Taking place at our brand new Cooke Park Pavilion, this event is suitable for all ages. Admissions is free, so grab your picnic rugs and comes on down to enjoy an evening of live entertainment, food and fun! Entertainment acts include a dance routine by Parkes School of Dance, a digeridoo performance by four young Indigenous brothers (Tyrece, Keanau, Ashton and Abel Robinson Towney), local artists, Amitie and Gracey Jones who will wow the crowds with their vast range of vocals. Headlining the night will be five piece Canberra band, PLUMP, known for wowing audiences with their infectious energy and virtuosity. We look forward to seeing you all there! For full event details head to www.visitparkes.com.au. Works to upgrade the intersection of Currajong and Church Streets have commenced. Due to these works, a temporary bus stop relocation has been implemented, with the bus stop from the intersection of Church and Currajong Streets temporarily relocated to the footpath directly outside the Red Cross Centre at the Western end of Church Street. The works commenced on Monday, February 7, and are scheduled to finish on Friday, April 29. Council appreciates the understanding of residents and businesses during these works. For all enquiries contact our Operations department on 02 6861 2344. Part road closures are also currently in place while road resealing works are being carried out from Tuesday, February 1. Council will work with local residents to manage access to their properties. For information including the full schedule of streets affected, contact Council's Works and Service team on 02 6861 2344 or visit the website. The COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics are returning to the to the Parkes Shire. Parkes residents can get their vaccinations at Northparkes Oval on Tuesday, February 15 and Wednesday, February 16 from 9:30am - 4pm, with kids vaccinations available. Peak Hill residents can get their vaccinations at the Carrington Hotel on Tuesday, February 22, from 10am - 4pm. Pfizer will be available for 12 years and over and kids Pfizer is available for 5 to 11 year olds. Please note that kids will need to be accompanied by an adult when attending the clinic. Booster shots will be available only for those eligible, in-line with the current recommended timeframe. Bookings are essential for both clinics - please visit the council's website for full details. As always, residents are encouraged to keep informed by heading to Council's Facebook page, or subscribe to the monthly e-newsletter via our website, www.parkes.nsw.gov.au

