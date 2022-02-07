news, local-news,

Around 165 students from schools across Parkes are set to participate in bus safety classes being coordinated by NRMA Insurance, Western Roadliners and NSW Police. The program focuses on making bus safety fun for kindergarten aged children and advises parents on bus and road safety issues. This includes classroom discussions, presentations and an educational bus ride to practice safety tips. The program will visit five primary schools across Parkes and the surrounding areas from February 16 to February 18. NRMA Insurance proprietor Sarah Wardman said bus travel can be a daunting experience for school children - especially for the younger ones. "This program will help improve the children's general understanding of the dangers that exist when travelling in a vehicle or crossing a road and help increase their confidence to ensure their trip to and from school is always a safe one," she said. "Students who have attended past programs have displayed greater awareness of road safety, making it an invaluable skill that they will have for years to come". Through the bus safety program, children will learn to: More information about the bus safety program is available by calling the Parkes NRMA Insurance office on 6862 2200.

