Parkes Day VIEW club holds AGM, election at February meeting

After a discussion during a previous Day VIEW Club Meeting, it was decided to hold our Club's AGM, election and the installation of committee members during the February Meeting. Unfortunately, some of the elected members were unable to attend the February Meeting due to circumstances beyond their control, however, those of us that were at the Meeting were able to participate. It was then planned to formally install in March those who couldn't attend at this time, and at that time, we will have a photo and introduction of all of our 2022 Committee Members. Although there were several members that were unable to be present, those of us that were there caught up with news of each other. It had been a truly challenging time for all of us during Christmas and New Years. We all, I'm sure, are looking forward to a 2022 that has less drama! All of us certainly wish to be able to resume our meetings per usual, plus the other fun things we organise to raise money for our sponsored Smith Family Learning for Life schoolchildren. We have also been missing the planning and holding of the trivia nights and winter time soups and sweets luncheons. The Parkes Day VIEW Club appreciate greatly the support that the Parkes community have given us in the past, and look forward to carrying-on these activities once again. The Smith Family is 100 years old this year. If you are able, look it up on their website - it is a truly heartwarming story! The Parkes Day VIEW Club was formed in 1969, and has a proud, long-time association with raising money for the wonderful Smith Family organisation.

