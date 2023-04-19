The Parkes RSL Sub-Branch has announced its guest speaker for this year's Anzac Day commemorations.
He is a former Parkes man who has had a naval and public service career, and RSL involvement, spanning 50 years.
Edward A Helm, fondly known as Ted, now lives in Queanbeyan and will lead the Parkes Anzac Day march, deliver the principal address at the Cooke Park civic ceremony and will be the guest speaker at the Anzac Day luncheon.
Ted is the president of the City of Queanbeyan Returned and Services League of Australia (RSL) Sub-Branch and the vice president of the Central Southern District Council of RSL NSW.
Ted attended school at Parkes Marist Brothers from 1960 to 1964, gaining his School Certificate, before joining the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) in November 1967, where he commenced his training in HMAS Cerberus, Victoria.
On completion of his initial training, he served in a variety of junior and senior roles ashore and afloat, including HMAS Melbourne (Flagship), HMAS Vampire (twice), HMAS Sydney, HMAS Jervis Bay (officer training ship), HMAS Swan (as Chief Petty Officer Coxswain), HMAS Kuttabul, HMAS Penguin, HMAS Watson and HMAS Harman.
While serving in HMAS Vampire and HMAS Sydney Ted completed nine trips to Vietnam and several Far East Strategic Reserve (FESR) deployments.
In between sea-going service and shore postings, Ted continued to undertake training and examinations for promotion.
He also married former Parkes woman Julie Carr in 1972.
In 1985 he was promoted to the rank of Chief Petty Officer Coxswain and served in HMAS Swan on its relocation to Defence Base West.
He undertook further Indian Ocean and South East Asian deployments while serving in HMAS Swan.
Some of Ted's highlights while serving in the navy, include being a member of the Colour Party to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, visiting the United States of America for their Bi-Centennial, being the Leading Seaman in charge of X-ray Turret in HMAS Vampire and serving with a "great bunch of men and women in the Australia Defence Force", he said.
READ MORE:
Ted has received numerous awards for his service in the RAN.
He was presented the Returned from Active Service badge, Vietnam Logistic and Support Medal, Australian Active Service Medal 1945-1975 (Vietnam), Australian Service Medal 1945-1975 (FESR), the Defence Force Service Medal (with clasp) and the Australian Defence Medal.
After completing 22 years in the RAN, Ted joined the Australian Public Service within the Attorney General's Department on November 29, 1989.
In July 2015 Ted retired from the Department after 26 years of service.
And in March 1990 Ted was invited to join the City of Queanbeyan RSL, which began his 33-year, so far, involvement with the organisation.
After undertaking initial junior positions on the committee, he was elected president in February 1994, a role he has continued in to this day.
Ted has led numerous delegations to RSL District and State Congresses, prosecuting and advocating welfare matters on behalf of his fellow veterans.
For his service to the RSL movement, Ted was awarded life membership of RSL Australia in September 2010, and in August 2021 he received the highest achievable award to a member of the RSL organisation when he was awarded the Meritorious Service Award for his services to the RSL and its members. Then at the 2022 Australia Day Awards he received an Order of Australia award for his services to the RSL.
Outside of his services, Ted enjoys watching rugby league and is looking forward to "the mighty Dragons winning their next premiership" he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.