Parkes Golf Club

By PETER BRISTOL

April Monthly Medal

The April Telescope Tyres / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal was played on Saturday, and our day sponsor was Terry Bros Furniture and Floor Coverings.

This also doubled as our 1st round of the Men’s Club Championships which the Terry family have a long association with, and we are grateful for their continued support of the member’s premium event.

There were 82 players attempting to get the medals for April and the course couldn’t have looked or played any better thanks to Logan, Brenton and Rob and our band of volunteers.

There was a gusty breeze from the south east but the weather was fine otherwise.

In A grade the best scratch round was recorded by our leading player Aaron Wilkie.

Aaron has led the playing ranks in the club for an extended period now and this doesn’t appear to be changing at all.

Aaron had a 2 over round, recording 2 birdies, 2 bogeys on the front but a double bogey ruined that temporarily.

On the back Aaron recorded a birdie and a bogey for a square on that 9.

He was challenged, by now club stalwart, Rob Hey who was 1 shot behind having similar difficulties on the front and square round on the back.

Max Keith fired a great round of round 76 off his 9 handicap to be 1 better than Jack Matthews who was also firing.

In the net event Max was too good with his 67, 2 clear of Jack and a further 3 back Rob Hey.

In B grade Matthew Skinner came our firing with a great 85 including a birdie on each side.

Matthew is working hard on fine tuning his game and it looks like its working.

Matthew was chased in by Ian Hendry who met the scorer with an 87, after a sizzling 41 on the front, he encountered some fatigue and wilted a bit with a 46 on the back.

The net event was tight with Matthew converting his good round into a 67 beating home the field with Tony ‘Scrubber’ Evans 3 strokes in arrears.

In C grade Aaron Huppatz with a solid 88 was the winner with Joe Davies a stroke back.

Aaron is starting to spend more time on his game, so the talent is starting to shine through.

Col Braeden was a further 3 shots back.

Aaron’s converted net 68 gave him the double for the day. Ahead of Col by a stroke.

The Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by John Green with 26 putts.

The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Mick Smith with a 73 net.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were –The Idlerite 1st was Idlerite Tyrepower Peter Amor at 390cm, the Griffins Leading Edge was David Stevenson at 99cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Rob Hey at 72cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Wayne Parker at 107cm and the 17th by Richard Hutchinson at 150cm.

Ball winners were Col Breaden, Jack Matthews 69, Tony Evans 70, Matt Lawryk 72, Aaron Gaffey, Ian Hendry 73.

Sunday saw the 2nd round of the Terry Bros Furniture and Floor Coverings Men’s Club Championships, where again the weather was good, the course great and 62 players backing up to contest the ongoing champs.

In the A grade scratch, there were 3 players on 76, with Rob Hey ahead on a countback from Aaron Wilkie and John Green, with Blake Parker a further 2 back.

All 3 players managed a birdie each side but had some errors stopping them from recording better rounds.

In the net Max Keith again got the chocolates with a 70, 2 in front of John Green and Peter Amor.

This then leaves Max Keith 5 shots clear of Jack Matthew in the net side and 3 back to the chasing pack.

In the scratch Aaron Wilkie remains 1 shot ahead of Rob Hey and a further 3 back to John Green.

In the B grade scratch Mitch Cambourn holds the lead at 174 and is 2 strokes in advance of Matthew Skinner and Mick Smith on 176 and Jimmy Kuntze lurking a further stroke back.

This will be an enticing battle with the match hardened Smith against the new generation of stars wanting the top spot.

In the net Matthew Skinner is building an unassailable lead and is on 140, 8 shots clear of Mitch Cambourn.

In C grade this year is like all others, and this is where the lead fluctuates the most.

Cart buddies Tony ‘Scrubber’ Evans and Peter Boschman are ‘neck and neck’ on 188 and 189 respectfully.

This bragging rights contest will be the highlight of the champs this year.

Big-hitting Finne Latu is chasing hard on 191 and Matt Knighton still a real show on 193 alongside Ian Ward and with the podium man himself, Craig Dunn, on 194.

In the net it’s the boys again, with Evans a stroke in front of Boschman – 148 to 149. Finne is on 153 with newcomer Luke Clyne on 154.

The Ladies commenced their Club Championships on Wednesday, with long term sponsors returning to support them in Archwell Construction, Mark Kelly and Lyn Davison in the scratch stakes and Parkes Services Club supporting the net side of the event.

In A grade the scratch winner was Dale Matthews who shot a solid 93 to finish a stroke in front of Kristine Smith, backing up from her Open success.

Leone Stevenson and Anita Medcalf were lurking a stroke further back.

In the net event Christine Stait swooped in to take the event by a stroke from Dale, Leone and Kaye Jones.

In B grade Sue Holman struck a round of 107 to take out the day with Lyn Davison in hot pursuit on 109.

In the net Lyn reversed the result to beat Sue by 2 shots.

In the Putting Competition Kaye Jones showed the rest of the ladies how it was done recording 29 putts for the round.

For the nearest the pins on the Dunfords Pharmacy hole Dale Matthews was the winner.

The Parkes Services Club hole was won by Sue Holman, the Telescope Tyres hole was won by Marg Hogan and Anita Medcalf picked up the Parkes Caravans hole.

Ball winners for the day were Dale Matthews, Leone Stevenson and Lyn Davison.

The Ladies will play on Wednesday again then will join the men for a Saturday/Sunday finish to this year’s champs.

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

Forbes continued its recent dominance in twin-towns veterans golf when the ever-consistent Ted Morgan won the money at last week's event in Parkes.

Morgans one-under round of 37 points had him two ahead of Forbes' Ken Walton who was runner-up from team mate Steve Uphill on a count-back.

Twenty-six players contested the event and despite Forbes only having 11 players to Parkes' 15 they were comfortable winners of the twin-towns shield by 205 points to 188.

No B grade players hit the greens for one on the designated fourth and 11th nearest-to-pin holes, while A grade winners were Parkes' Peter Bristol (11th) and Ken Sanderson from Forbes on the fourth.

The encouragement award was won by the likeable John Pearce from Parkes.

The ball sweep went to 31 points and winners were: 35 - Steve Uphill; 34 - Tom Delmenico (P) and Peter Barnes (F); 33 - Dale Stait (P); 32 - Steve Edwards and Don McKeowen (Bogan Gate); 31 - Rob Lea and Rod Luyt (P) and Alf Davies (F).

This Thursday Grenfell will stage the April Lachlan Valley veterans 18-hole competition. Registrations from 9.15am for a 10am shot-gun start.