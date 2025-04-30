PARKES GOLF CLUB

By PETER BRISTOL

On ANZAC Day the club had a 2 Person Ambrose event with a shotgun start after the commemoration services in town and 42 players came out for a swing.

The event was sponsored by the smiling team of Maddi and Zac Kelly from the ProShop.

The winning team with a hot score of 62.5 were Matt Lawryk and Jim O’Donoghue and they showed a clean pair of heels to their rivals.

Matt was the steady hand with his distance and precision whilst Jim added the unknown factor with boundless ability but a little less control.

Runners up were Leyton and Frank Crowley on 65 with Luke Wirth and Dustin Littlewood on 65.25 and followed in by Blake and Myles Smith on 65.5.

On Saturday we went close to having to abandon the day as the skies opened up and the rain settled in for a good 24 hours.

The negative was a Saturday with only 26 hearty players but the upside the course got a deserved long drink and will now flourish as the tractors go to work cutting the kikuyu as it springs back to life.

Zac Kelly again stepped up to sponsor the day and save the QuickShine day to a later date.

Thanks to the Kelly’s again. The event was a 4BBB with an Individual Stableford as well.

The winning team was Lindsay Elliott and Wayne Tucker who paired best on the day with a solid total of 44 points.

The 4 Ball format requires both players to make sure they are playing well so if one misses on the hole the other strikes, which is exactly what Lindsay and Wayne did.

They were chased all day by the Davison family in Reg and Lyn, who just needed 2 points to catch them but couldn’t manage it, they were matched by John Dwyer and Peter Bristol who just needed to hit a few more greens to get there.

Whilst conditions weren’t great the individual scores were still very competitive.

Wayne Tucker proved to be the one to beat amassing a 39 point haul and his voice could be heard from the outside club area well after lunch as he recanted shot by shot to anyone who cared to listen.

Naturally his regular group of playing partners headed home straight after golf.

Nonetheless it was a hot round with a 43/40 split off the stick in the virtually continuous rain and included a birdie on the back 9.

Michael Williamson from Dubbo, trying to escape the rain, missed by a point in catching Wayne but did ace the 9th, then it was 2 further back to Lyn Davison and Peter Bristol on 37.

The Nearest The Pins winners were – Bridgestone Mining 1st Denis Howard at 470cm, Griffins Leading Edge by John Green at 119cm, Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Michael Williamnson – hole in one, the Westlime 11th by Col Braeden at 477cm, the Gulf Western Oil 17th by Lindsay Elliott at 402cm.

The lucrative money hole was won by Lindsay Elliott at 402cm.

Ball winners were John Dwyer and Peter Bristol, Lyn and Reg Davison 42, Tom Delmenico and John Pearce 41.

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

Despite a one-two finish by Parkes' Nym Dziuba and Dale Stait it was still not enough for the locals to claim the twin-towns shield in last week's veterans golf competition.

Dziuba was confident of playing well prior to start time and he backed this up with a round of 42 points which should attract the attention of the handicappers.

Dale Stait was also in good form to finish a clear second on 39 points in the field of 30 which included south coast visitors Rod and Yvonne Sullivan and Brisbane based Richard Barnes - brother of Lachlan Valley and Forbes veterans president Peter Barnes - who picked up the encouragement award.

In the twin-towns shield for the best six scores from each club, Forbes players proved more consistent with a score of 210 points to Parkes' 203.

The Forbes pair of Alf Davies and Kim Herbert were the A grade nearest-to-pin winners on the fourth and 11th holes respectively, while no B graders hit these greens in one.

Ball sweep winners – 37 points, Ted Morgan (F), Alex Mackinnon (F), 35 Kim Herbert (F), 34 Alf Davies (F), Peter Barnes (F), Don McKeowen (F), 33 John Fowler (P), Ken Walton (F), Steve Edwards (F), Steve Uphill (F), Barry Shine (F).

Forbes' Frank Hanns had an unusual experience on the par four 16th - "I played the ball from the same spot twice and didn't have an air swing," Frank said.

What did happen was Frank chipped on the green and as he was making his way to mark his ball it decided it didn't like that position and duly rolled back down the slope to where Frank played the shot - ah the joys of golf.

Next week Forbes will host the twin-towns competition and this will set the scene for the club's Veterans Week of Golf to be played from Monday, May 5 to Friday, May 9.

The week will start with a 2-ball Ambrose medley on the Monday and finish with an individual stableford on the Friday for play in the NSWVGA Medal.

President Barnes said there are still spots available and inquiries can be directed to the tournament office on 0435 585 460 or Forbes Pro Shop on 6851 1554. Nominations will also be taken on the day.

Forbes players are asked to bring a plate for each day's play.