VETERANS GOLF

Twin towns veteran golfers enjoyed a change in scenery playing on a well manicured Forbes course last Thursday, after facing the challenge of playing on the equally well presented sand greens layout in Grenfell the week prior.

While conditions were perfect scores were only reasonable with Scott Kirkman who took major honours winning with a par handicap round for 36 points winning on a count-back from fellow Forbes members Peter Barnes.

Parkes did have success to some degree with John Fowler travelling back home with the encouragement award.

Twins town shield, Forbes with their best six scores from 21 players 205 points to Parkes (seven players) 157.

Nearest the pins, 9th A grade Scott Kirkman (F), B grade Gordon Pritchard (P), 18th A grade Ken Sanderson (F) , B grade nil.

Ball sweep to 29 points, all from Forbes except John Grant from Grenfell with 31 points.

From Forbes - 35 Allan Rees, 33 Niel Duncan, Ken Walton, 32 Steve Uphill, Frank Hanns, Peter Schofield, Kim Herbert, 31 Peter Grayson, Don McKeowen, 29 John Milton, Graham Newport.

Was it the Easter break coming up as brilliant outdoor weather last Tuesday only had nine players for the 12 hole social comp where the BG scribe reported that the ‘grouchy’ Parker (Barry that is) won with a creditable 27 points.

Hot on his heels were Peter Schofield and Andrew Norton-Knight.

For anyone interested Tuesday golf ball toss at 9am, all invited to play.

While on invitations, it is hoped that all twin towns vets get behind the Veterans Golf Tournament scheduled for play in Forbes from Monday, May 5 to Friday, May 9.

Schedule for play starts with a 2-ball ambrose medley on the Monday to finish with individual stableford on the Friday for play in the NSWVGA Medal.

There is plenty in between with a full schedule of play with nomination forms available from the Pro Shop in Forbes.

Enquiries can be directed to tournament office on 0435 585 460 or Pro Shop on 6851 1554.