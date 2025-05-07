PARKES GOLF CLUB

By PETER BRISTOL

May Monthly Medal

The May Telescope Tyres/Hankook Masters Monthly Medal was played on Saturday, and our day sponsor being Safetasks QRS Group.

Safetasks have a growing association with PGC and we are grateful for their ongoing support.

The course was immaculate post the 40mm of rain and the sunny days following, plus all the good work Logan and Robert had put in and the support from the usual volunteer brigade.

Unfortunately, we could only induce 60 players onto the 1st tee.

In A grade the winner was Jack Matthews saluting the judge for the first time in the scratch event.

Jack shot a great 4 over round of 76, with 4 birdies on the front nine to record a 1 under but unfortunately the halfway stop also took some momentum off his round and he closed out with a 41.

It was still 5 better than young gun James Ward and the veteran’s model golfer Ian Phipps.

The only one to beat Jack on the day was the club Pro Zac Kelly scoring a 74 which put a semi smile on his face after recuperating for the last month.

In the net event, Jack again scooped the pool with a great 69, this time 3 in front of Ian, who is also getting back near his usual low scoring rounds.

In B grade the competition was much tighter with a countback required to declare Phill Smith the winner over Rob Lea, both with a 92 haul.

Phill had a 45/47 split and Rob 43/49 split.

Both finding the back 9 too tricky but with the wind only slight on the day, it may have been a fatigue and concentration issue.

They beat home Lindsay Elliott by a single stroke and Craig Dunn by 2.

In the net event it was the Podium Man, Craig Dunn standing up yet again, to beat Rob in another countback on 75.

They beat home visitor Trevor Harrison from the Nelson Bay GC on 76.

In C grade it was a boil over with Lachlan Pettiford recording an 85 off his 21 handicap and blowing away the opposition on the day.

Lachlan was in mint form with an A grade 42/43 score in conditions that obviously suited his game.

The handicapper slashed 2 strokes off immediately and he will now make the climb up the ranks hoping the form stays solid.

Next in was Peter Picker 10 shots in arrears.

In the net event It was again Lachlan with a sensational 64 defeating Peter and Nick Strudwick back on 75.

The Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by Jack Matthews with 27 putts.

The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Ian Phipps on 72.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were –The Idlerite 1st was Idlerite Tyrepower by Brendon Simpson on 1398cm, the Griffins Leading Edge was Justin Middleton on 168cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Mick Smith on 158cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Matt Knighton on 209cm and the 17th by Lindsay Elliott at 261cm.

Ball winners were Craig Matthews, Peter Bristol 74, Wayne Powter, Nick Strudwick, Rob Lea, Peter Picker 75.

This coming weekend is an 18 hole medley Stableford and serves as the 1st round of the 2025 Handiskins event.