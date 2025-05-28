WOMEN'S BOWLS

By LEA ORR

Around the clubs, bars and coffee shops of Parkes, you often hear fuel prices discussed.

Some of us go across to Forbes for a fill, and it’s been known people have driven all the way to Orange in one morning just to fill up with a cheaper brew.

Ground Control’s gauges are in working order as they keep producing the best greens for us to play our fave game. Vouchers to you, boys.

Match of the day on Tuesday was the Fours Semi-Final with Team Byrne (Kay Craft, Merilyn Rodgers, Lorraine Baker, Liz Byrne) pulling in beside Team Frame (Annie Smith, Marja Iffland, Brenda Davies, Cherie Frame) at bowser no 3.

Everyone contributed well to the outcome, despite a kinked hose or two by Merilyn disrupting the flow, the by-product of this match was a close win by Team Byrne, 21–19.

The atmosphere was electric at bowser 2, when Irene Trueber, Irene Allen and Kim Evans met Gwenda Carty, Michelle McPhee and Robyn Morgan in a social game.

The needle was wavering back and forth, as did the lead, until Team Evans capped it off with a 5 on the 14th end, pumping up their tally to18–15.

Lil Thompson, Ann Tracy and guest Toni Riordan released the fast flow nozzle at bowser 6, opening up a quick lead in their game against Lynne McBeath, Lynn Ryan and Rhona Went.

However, they were forced to put their score of 7 in storage for several ends, while Team Went fired up to increase the volume of their points until they led, and remained there, 19–16.

Joan Simpson and Carol Reed were finding the flow from bowser 5 a bit erratic and were “not happy, Jan” when they saw their opponents, Janice McMahon and Jan McPhee, start to fill their tank.

The Macs filled theirs to capacity, taking the match, 18–12.

Lucky for the 100’s club each week, topping up the tanks of lucky winners. Irene T, Rhona, Annie and Lynn were today’s lucky gals.

The jackpot was not won by bowser 3 and the level of the pot rises to an exciting $220.

Our very ‘best of luck’ wishes go to Jo Simpson as she contests the Champion of Champions Singles playoffs, to be held at Cabra-Vale on Monday. All the best!

June Table Roster: Janice and Kim.

To play social bowls on Tuesday, 3 June, call the club 6862 1446 between 9–9.30am, arrive by 9.45am and play at 10am. Visitors and interested newcomers are always welcome.