WOMEN'S BOWLS

By LEA ORR

Many of the girls have participated successfully in Open Pennants lately.

Top effort, ladies.

Liz skipped one team, and took her role very seriously, always keeping her nose to the ground, especially at Orange City. Sorry, Liz, please recover quickly.

In triples championship matches, Nat/Brenda/Liz are into the final after defeating Kay/Merilyn/Lorraine.

Wednesday’s match is a quarter final between Annie/Lynn/Lea vs Sue/Rhona/Jo, deferred from last week.

The winning team will meet Betsy/Marja/Cherie in a semi-final.

Under a cottontail-cloud sky, conditions were perfect for a social frolic in Ground Control’s manicured garden.

In garden bed 17, Kay and Carol dug into their task early, collecting 13 carrots to just 3 by Ann T and Marja (by the 11th end). Carrots can be very soporific, and Team Reed succumbed and slowed right down.

The others scurried about madly, coming up just one carrot short, 14 – 13.

In the next garden bed 18, a similar fairytale was evolving.

Lorraine and Janice filled their basket with 18 carrots, compared to their opponents’ 5, by the 12th end.

They went into a food coma, and Valmai and Sue put their bobtails in the air, collecting what was left, but just 3 short this time, 19 – 16.

The alpha bunnies, Irene A and Robyn, helped themselves in garden bed 19, leaving only a small space for Lynn, Joan and Lea to steal a carrot here and there. A lopsided score of 19 – 8.

The colony of Gwenda, Irene T, Betsy and Maureen was sharing the spoils of garden bed 20 with Lil, Michelle and Annie, taking turns to rest on Gwenda’s new wheelbarrow.

All was fair until their whiskers sensed a thick patch and they dug in, with soil and bowls flying, taking the lead and game, 19 – 8.

Time to pack up tools, skip inside, rehydrate and try our luck.

None for garden 18 as they failed to draw lucky 7, the jackpot basket now bulges with $170.

Lea is planning a big family brekky after winning M n M’s raffle. Thank you sponsors.

All ears were pricked to hear the 100’s club lucky numbers – Merilyn, Rhona, Lynn, Irene T and Joan all heard their names.

An egg-cellent Easter trading table and all its accompanying capers and mischief made up today’s finale.

Nominations for Club Fours Championships are now open.

Find yourself a team.

Also for the club 3-bowl pairs, the fun comp which began last year.

There will be open mufti Easter Monday social bowls at 1pm. Call the club on the 21st between 12–12.30pm and be ready for a game. The days are perfect for a roll-up.

To play social bowls on Tuesday, 22 April, call the club 6862 1446 between 9–9.30am, arrive by 9.45am, play at 10am. All welcome.

A happy, holy and safe Easter from Parkes women bowlers.