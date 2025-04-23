Parkes Bowling Club Women’s Bowls

By LEA ORR

A beaut autumn day for bowls, with just a handful of ladies enjoying their favourite game.

Continued thanks to Ground Control for preparing the greens to perfection.

Some of us just can’t perform with an audience.

Ann T’s mother-in-law was not treated to a nail-biter when Ann and Betsy J played Kay C and Annie S, going down in their social pairs game, 16 – 9.

A few more points accumulated in the triples game next door, where Gwenda/Irene T/Marja enjoyed a win over Therese G/Irene A/Sue W, 20 – 14.

A whisper that Therese is looking into early retirement to play more bowls.

The much-anticipated semi-final of the Triples will be played on ANZAC Day afternoon.

Might be a pleasant way to celebrate this special day.

Team Frame vs Team Simpson.

Why not stay on for happy hour, the end-of-month mega-meat raffle, Dev’s kitchen bistro meal and the members’ draw?

Nominations are open for the club Fours and 3-bowl Pairs. Close 6 May at noon. Teams on the board please.

The ladies express their condolences to Kim and Jan on the passing of their dad Bruce, a keen bowler and good bloke.

Bowling must be in the genes. A champion family.

To play social bowls on Tuesday, 29 April, ring the club, 6862 1446, between 9–9.30am, arrive by 9.45 and play at 10am. All welcome.