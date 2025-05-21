RAILWAY BOWLS

By PAUL LEWIN

Wednesday, 14 May we had 28 players for social bowls.

Winners were Marianne Hilbrink-Watson and Junior Thorne winning 20+22.

Runners-up were Terry Hetherington, Jan Griffith and Shirley Lamb winning 18+12.

Third place went to Mick Furney, John Corcoran and Alan Curteis winning 16+9.

Marble 23 came out and the margins were 3, 8, 9, 12 and 22. The jackpot this week is $98.

Saturday, 17 May we had 12 players for social bowls.

Winners were Ben McNaughton and Ray Jones winning 15+13.

Runners-up were Alan Affleck and Andrew Trotman winning 14+8.

Club Championships

In the Club Fours we had Cody Hando, Mick Dunn, John Corcoran and Blake Strudwick play Tameaka Hedges, Dave Littlewood, Craig Cusack and Andrew Trotman.

Team Strudwick led 3 nil after 2 ends. It’s 3 all after 4 ends. Team Strudwick lead 5-3 after 6 ends.

Team Trotman Led 7-5 after 8 ends and 9-6 after 10 ends. Team Trotman lead 11-7 after 13 ends and 12-11 after 16 ends.

It’s back to 14 all after 19 ends. Team Strudwick win the last two ends and the game 17-14.

In the Club Triples we saw George Greenhalgh, Alan Curteis and John Corcoran play Peter Creith, Lea Tanks and Peter Job.

Team Job led 3 nil after 2 ends. It’s 4 all after 5 ends. Team Corcoran led 11-4 after 8 ends and 12-6 after 10 ends.

Team Corcoran led 13-9 after 13 ends.

Team Job hit back and led 15-13 after 15 ends. It’s 15 all after 16 ends.

Team Job lead 17-15 after 17 ends. Team Corcoran lead 19-17 after 19 ends and 20-18 after 21 ends. Team Job get it back to 20 all after 23 ends.

It’s 22 all after 25 ends and we are off to an extra end. Team Corcoran hold shot and win the game 23-22.

Some Club Championships are falling behind, can we make a conscious effort to get these played please, to avoid forfeits.

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Friday nights starting next Friday, 23 May at 6pm.

Keep an eye out for this exciting event. BPL the fast paced and exciting way to bowl. Nominations through Bowlslink.

School Students

We have the pleasure of having the Parkes Christian School students coming for bowls on Wednesday afternoons from 1.40pm. If you have a spare hour or a desire to help these rising stars please let Lewi know.

This runs for 11 weeks and you do not need to commit to every week, just when you can.

This week we have the BPL Cup on Friday, 23 May at 6pm and social bowls on Saturday, 24 May at 1pm.

As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

In the club on Friday, 23 May we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($1400), joker draw ($3550) and the Bistro serving up their amazing meals from 6pm.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot