Women’ s Bowls

By MAUREEN MILLER

A beautiful autumn day and the greens were running great, thanks to all the hard work by ground control.

Twenty four players enjoyed the glorious day to see if they finish the day with a win.

Cherie, Joan and Gwenda with all their bowling years and experience couldn’t match it with Carol, Annie and Liz who came away with a big win.

Valmai, Michelle and Sue started out with a mountainous amount of ends won by one bowl until the 14th end when Janice, Maureen and Robyn decided to wake up, but it was too late with Sue’s team getting the win.

Kay, Merilyn and Rhona had a good time on the green but not so much Ann, Lynn and Jan who couldn’t match the bowls of the opposition.

Thank you, John, for filling until Marja could take the green after an appointment.

Marja, Irene T and Lorraine had a bit of catching up to do but was beaten in a close game against Irene A, Betsy and Brenda.

Lunch was eagerly anticipated with yummy pavs for dessert. Thanks Lea and hope you feel well soon.

Before we could indulge the lucky rink was drawn with Irene A failing to find the elusive number 7 and now jackpots to $190.

The hundred club saw Liz, Irene A, Merilyn, Brenda, Lynn and Maureen go home grinners.

The Mother’s Day raffle was won by Gwenda who went home with a new handbag, wine and other goodies and the winner of the wine and chocolates was a very happy Janice.

The draw for the club 4s was conducted today with the first round to be played on or before the 20 May.

Janice MacMahon, Ann Tracey, Sue White and Carol Reed play Kim Evans, Rhona Went, Jan McPhee and Jo Simpson, the rest of the teams have the bye.

Nominations for the 3 bowls pairs comp is now closing Tuesday, 20 May, so you still have time to put a team in.

To play bowls next Tuesday ring the club on 6862 1446 between 9-9.30am.

All bowlers are welcome including new and visiting.