Wednesday, 21 May we had 24 players for social bowls.

Play was washed out early so we made 3 teams winners and they were:

Kevi Hynds, Nev Kirwan and Alan Curteis.

Dale Scott, Luke Ramsay and Dave Littlewood.

Trish Allen, Andrew Trotman and Dave Johnson.

No marble was drawn.

The jackpot this week is $122.

Friday, 23 May we had the second round of the BPL Cup Qualifiers with 3 sections of 4 teams.

It was an exciting night of bowls in cool conditions.

Three teams qualified for the Regional Final on the 14 September.

Those teams were locals Paul Lewin, Geoff Leonard and Junior Thorne 6+13. The Forbes team of Mitch Andrews, Shane Bolam and Brian Asimus 9+3 and the Dubbo team of Trevor Tink, Peter McKechnie and Richard Clarke 6+13.

Thank you to all the player that travelled for this and at night, much appreciated, and we hope it was as good as you expected and you had safe travels home.

Saturday, 24 May we had 24 players for social bowls.

Winners were John Corcoran, Shirley Lamb and Ray Griffith winning 15+2.

Runners-up were Ray Jones, Kevi Hynds and Lorraine Baker winning 14+7.

Club Championships

In the Club Triples we saw Mick Hackett, Mick Furney and Tony Bright play Terry Hetherington, Marty Fitzpatrick and Tameaka Hedges.

Team Bright led 10 nil after 6 ends and 15-2 after 11 ends. Team Bright lead 19-6 after 14 ends and 20-7 after 16 ends.

Team Bright lead 23-8 after 18 ends and go on to win the game 27-12.

In the Club Fours we had Marty Fitzpatrick, Terry Hetherington, Tameaka Hedges and Mick Furney play Jan Griffith, Dave Johnson, Junior Thorne and Paul Lewin.

Team Furney led 5-1 after 4 ends. Team Lewin lead 7-6 after 6 ends and lead 19-8 after 12 ends.

Team Lewin went on to win the game 33-8.

Mid West Region

The Mid West Region Triples nominations sheets are on the board for all disciplines.

Please get your teams sorted and placed on the sheet.

Bowls NSW

We have nominations open for the following Bowls NSW events:

State Mixed Pairs (can be from different clubs).

State Over 40’s Pairs (must be from same club).

State Rookie Singles .

State Rookie Pairs (can be from different clubs).

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Friday nights at 6pm. Keep an eye out for the next round of this exciting event! BPL the fast paced and exciting way to bowl. Nominations through Bowlslink.

School students

We have the pleasure of having the Parkes Christian School students coming for bowls on Wednesday afternoons from 1.40pm. If you have a spare hour or a desire to help these rising stars please let Lewi know. This runs for 11 weeks and you do not need to commit to every week, just when you can.

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 31 May at 1pm.

As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

In the club on Friday, 30 May we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($1450), joker draw ($3600), the bistro serving up their amazing meals from 6pm and the Parkes Ford & Kia and Daniels Auto Group free mega monthly raffles.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!